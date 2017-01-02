Waterford FC announce Pat Fenlon as Director of Football

Waterford FC have announced a double managerial appointment, with Pat Fenlon and Alan Reynolds coming in as director of football and first team manager respectively.

Fenlon enjoyed success as the manager of both Shelbourne and Shamrock Rovers, winning five League of Ireland titles, and also took Hibernian to consecutive Scottish Cup finals in 2012 and 2013.

Reynolds meanwhile helped the Blues earn promotion to the top flight twice as a player, and will be hoping to repeat the trick from the dugout following a stint as John Caulfield’s assistant at Cork City last season.

The arrival of Fenlon and Reynolds follows Swindon Town chairman Alan Power takeover of the club in November last year.

The club are currently undergoing a rebrand, which has included reverting to their original name of Waterford FC.

On the announcement of the new management team, Power said: “I’m delighted to welcome both Pat as our new Director of Football and Alan as Head Coach to the club. Pat and Alan are highly respected in League of Ireland circles and to have both men on board for the beginning of a new era here at Waterford is fantastic.

“To me, it was always about getting the right people to lead the club forward and with Pat’s experience and Alan’s knowledge of Waterford, I think that we’ve got the perfect combination to lead this club back into the Premier Division which is our aim for the 2017 season.

“It’s exciting times ahead for the club and I thank our fans for their patience in waiting for these key appointments. The announcement of both Pat and Alan is a signal of our intentions to make this club a great one again. I welcome them both and wish them all the success in building a squad that’s aim will be to bring top flight football back to Waterford.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m also delighted to confirm the appointment of Paul Cleary as General Manager of the club and I wish him the very best in this very challenging position.”

Speaking on his appointment as director of football, Fenlon said, “I am delighted to be involved in such an exciting project. Waterford has always been a great football City, with a fabulous history.

“Being Director of Football is a new and exciting role for me and I would like to thank Lee Power for giving me the opportunity to put the structures in place to bring the club forward.

“I am looking forward to working closely with Alan Reynolds and will support him and the other technical staff in our efforts to bring success to the club.”

Meanwhile Reynolds said, “I’m thrilled to be involved with this new era for Waterford. Working with Pat Fenlon again is something that I’m really looking forward too.

“Hopefully we can get the people of Waterford behind the club, supporting the team and we can look forward to some exciting nights at the RSC.”

Waterford also announced three new signings ahead of the new season. Paul Murphy is to join from Wexford Youths, Dean O’Halloran joins from Bohemians and Dave Mulcahy has rejoined from Cork.

Fenlon and Reynold’s task of steering Waterford back to the top flight has been made more difficult with only one side earning promotion next season.