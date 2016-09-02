Tiredness the winner as Derry and Galway ends in stalemate

Derry City 0 Galway United 0

Derry boss Kenny Shiels will point to fatigue having watched his players struggle to overcome a defensive Galway United at the Brandywell.

Opting to defend deep and get great number behind the ball, the Tribesmen managed to end their losing streak having lost their last three games.

The home side may have dominated the ball for long periods during the opening period, but they failed to convert that possession into goals during what proved a poor first half.

Rory Patterson had a shot blocked by a defender during the opening minutes while a low shot from Ronan Curtis in the 21st minute was saved by the outstretched hand of Conor Winn at his far post.

The home side went close to breaking the deadlock in the 28th minute when an Aaron McEneff free screamed agonisingly wide of the post while, at the other end, Galway striker Enda Curran also went close his free also narrowly failing to find the target.

And Derry centre-back, Niclas Vemmelund, had an effort blocked inside the six yards box by a defender following a Barry McNamee cross from the left.

Galway went so close to catching their hosts cold at the start of the second half but, not for the first time this season, Ger Doherty, did superbly well to parry Curran’s shot after Colm Horgan had set him up.

However, the ‘Candy Stripes’ really should have opened the scoring in the 58th minute when Lukas Schubert found himself in a one-on-one situation with keeper, Winn, after Marc Ludden had slipped. However, the winger failed to find the net much to the disappointment of the home support.

A double substition by Kenny Shiels in the 66th minute almost reaped dividends when Ben Doherty’s wayward short was diverted onto the goalpost by Patterson before the ball rebounded into the welcoming arms of Winn.

With Galway now clearly happy to flood their defence in an effort to secure a point, Derry continued to move forward attempting to shoot from long range with Dean Jarvis unlucky with shot during the final 15 minutes.

And with five minutes remaining, sub Nathan Boyle’s powerful shot was spilled by Winn but the keeper did really well to get down low to block Schubert’s effort who had latched onto the loose ball.

DERRY CITY: Doherty; McDermott, Vemmelund, Jarvis, McClean (Doherty, 66); McEneff, McCormack; Schubert, McNamee (Ward, 83), Curtis (Boyle, 66); Patterson.

GALWAY UNITED: Winn; Cantwell, Folan, Aganvoic; Horgan; Melody (Cunningham, 86), Connolly, Sinnott (Byrne, 83), Ludden; Curran (Shanahan, 59), Faherty.

Referee: G. Kelly (Dublin).