Ten of the best for Cork as winning run keeps rolling

League leaders eased past St Pat’s at Richmond Park to maintain 100 per cent record

Updated: 29 minutes ago
Emmet Malone at Richmond Park

Cork’s Gary Buckley celebrates scoring his side’s third goal. Photo: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

Cork’s Gary Buckley celebrates scoring his side’s third goal. Photo: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

 

St Patrick’s Athletic 0 Cork City 3

The locals will look at this scoreline and wonder just how it ended up being quite so damning but, by the end, Cork City were well worth a win that extends their early season winning streak into double digits.

Their third, from Garry Buckley in the fourth minute of added time, was the pick of the bunch, with Shane Griffin selflessly setting his teammate up for a very cool finish.

But John Caulfield will have been pleased too to see Karl Sheppard’s revival continue with his powerfully struck effort coming after sheer willpower, it seemed, had forced the defensive error that gifted the visitors their breakthrough just over an hour in.

Beforehand, the two teams’ respective form had certainly suggested this might be another good night for Cork with Sean Maguire perhaps expected to play a bigger role.

With Preston’s Simon Grayson and Peter Ridsdale in the stand a memorable game for the striker might have been career enhancing but the 22-year-old had a relatively quiet one by his standards with Gavin Peers and co doing well to keep him under control, at least until late on when they seemed to tire and he began to have more of an impact.

He set up the second for Sheppard and won a steady stream of free kicks around the area over the course of the second half but rarely looked like actually adding to his eight league goals this season. Ultimately it didn’t really matter as City did more than enough to maintain their nine point lead over Dundalk at the top of the table.

The match, though, was much more even than might have been expected up until those closing stages with the home side looking livelier than might have been expected of a side trying hard to haul itself out of the bottom three.

There was certainly bundles of energy and commitment from Liam Buckley’s young side who looked determined to take the game to the league leaders in every area of the pitch.

Through the centre of midfield they even the better of it for stretches although beyond that they tended to draw a blank with Mark McNulty not required to make an actual save until late on when substitute Billy Dennehy came close finding the top left corner with a curling free from 25 yards.

Before that Kurtis Byrne had gone close with a couple of set pieces and Conan Byrne had a decent effort blocked down but City never really looked under any great threat despite never having it easy and their own chances were rather more clearcut with Sheppard, Ryan Delaney and Kevin O’Connor all going very close to adding further goals.

It was an O’Connor free that led to the first with John Dunleavy’s header eventually, it seemed, turned home by the heel of a defender and though they had battled bravely up until that point and briefly threatened to bounce back, Caulfield’s had what it took to press home their advantage from there.

It is too early yet to say whether they can do the same in the title race.

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC: O’Malley; Barker, Peers, Feely, Bermingham; Verdon, Desmond; Byrne, Markey (Lunney, 83 mins), Byrne (B Dennehy, 79 mins); O’Hanlon.

CORK CITY: McNulty; Beattie, Bennett (Dunleavy, 52 mins), Delaney, O’Connor; McCormack (Bolger, 66 mins), Morrissey; Sheppard, Buckley, Dooley (Griffin, 83 mins); Maguire.

Referee: Robert Hennessy (Limerick).

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.