Stephen Kenny says fixtures decision ‘an acceptance of mediocrity’

Dundalk face into a 21-day period in which they must play eight critically important games

Emmet Malone

Dundalk manager Stephen Kenny: “I’m disappointed because the original decision to allow games to be moved in order to help the clubs that are in Europe was a good one.”

Dundalk manager Stephen Kenny says

the decision to stick to the schedule for finishing the Premier Division suggests “an acceptance of mediocrity,” but insists his side will remain “focused,” as they head into a 21-day period in which they must play eight critically important games.

“I surprised,” said Kenny, shortly after the revised fixture list for the two clubs at the heart of the title race was confirmed. “We were always under the impression it would go to the bank holiday Monday.

“I’m disappointed because the original decision to allow games to be moved in order to help the clubs that are in Europe was a good one, it demonstrated progressive thinking but what was needed now was further progressive thinking and unfortunately we haven’t seen it.

“I think it demonstrates it’s not all about raising standards, it’s about accepting mediocrity and obviously I’m disappointed by that.”

Both clubs face a punishing schedule which includes a game next Tuesday against each other. Dundalk, who hold a four-point advantage over their rivals as well as a six-goal better goal difference, must also play a Europa league game against Zenit St Petersburg in Tallaght on October 20th, three days after playing Longford away and three before they head to Dalymount to play Bohemians.

Kenny had been repeatedly expressed the hope the final round of games could be pushed back by 48 or 72 hours but Cork City boss John Caulfield vehemently opposed any such move and the association, despite having previously given the impression it might be flexible, appears to have shied away from a fight.

