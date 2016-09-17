St Pat’s pull away late on to clinch first trophy of the season

Limerick went ahead at Markets Field but were pegged back early in the second half

St. Patricks’ Conan Byrne celebrates scoring his side’s second goal against Limerick in the EA Sports Cup final. Photo: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

Limerick FC 1 St Patrick’s Athletic 4

The result looks like it was a one-sided affair but before they retained the EA Cup St Patrick’s Athletic were given a thorough examination by newly promoted Limerick FC.

The ‘new’ Markets Field was packed to it’s 4,500 capacity as President Michael D Higgins returned to the city of his birth but even his presence could not enable the home side win a cup trophy for the first time in 14 years.

St Patrick’s dominated the second half but it took them until Christy Fagan’s strike after 66 minutes to get on terms at 1-1 after Lee-J Lynch had earlier hit a cracking volley to raise the roof off the stadium on the 18 minute mark.

Billy Dennehy was unlucky not to tie it up a few minutes later but his header came back off the post.

Limerick goalkeeper Freddie Hall made several superb saves, mainly from Conan Byrne and Fagan, but once the Dubliners went in front after 81 minutes they tacked on two more in the last five minutes as the gulf between the premier side and first division football became evident.

Limerick had chances to go two in front but one the hour mark Shane Kenny’s downward header hit the ground and bounced over the crossbar. Earlier Chris Mulhall was put through but Conor O’Malley made a splendid save.

Shaun Kelly picked up an injury but seconds after his recovery Fagan had the visitors level and then Kelly was forced to retire immediately which further disrupted Limerick.

St Patrick’s were well on top by this stage and Byrne forced another marvellous low save from Hall.

But inevitably the visitors hit the front after 81 minutes through the very impressive Byrne.

Three minutes from the end Jamie McGrath superbly chipped over the head of Hall and two minutes into added time Graham Kelly completed the scoring to give a deserved but flattering trophy to the visitors.

Limerick FC: Hall, Kelly (Tracy 65), Paul O’Connor, L J Lynch, S Duggan, A Greene, S Russell, S Kenny (Coughlan 80), Mulhall (O’Flynmn 74), Paudie O’Connor.

St Patrick’s Athletic: O’Malley, Bermingham, Hayes, Brennan (Corcoran 86), Desmond, Kelly, McGrath, Dennehy (Timlin 89), Barker.

Referee: R Rogers.

