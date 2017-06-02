St Pat’s move off the bottom with Shamrock Rovers draw

Graham Burke gives Rovers the lead but is sent off late with his side pressing for win

St Pat’s celebrate Christy Fagan’s equaliser in their draw with Shamrock Rovers. Photograph: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

Shamrock Rovers 1 St Patrick’s Athletic 1

Christy Fagan’s second-half equaliser lifted St Patrick’s Athletic off the bottom of the Premier Division as indiscipline once again cost Shamrock Rovers.

Graham Burke, who fired Rovers into an early lead, received his second needless red card of the season 12 minutes from the end just as the fifth-placed home side were chasing the win they badly required to catch Bray Wanderers and Derry City.

With little provocation, the former Aston Villa trainee tried to kick out at Michael Barker and referee Rob Hennessy showed a straight red.

Despite the Saints starting brightly, creating a couple of chances for JJ Lunney, they were caught napping by Rovers for the opener on 18 minutes.

There seemed little danger when a pass was played into Gary Shaw’s feet 25 yards from goal but his flick-on dissected the Saints defence and Graham Burke cut in from the left to tuck the ball beneath Conor O’Malley.

Fagan has endured an injury-plagued season but he was at his clinical best for the equaliser ten minutes after the restart.

Conan Byrne made a burst into the Rovers half, allowing Lunney thread a pass for Fagan to control and then smash his shot into the top corner from 20 yards.

Shamrock Rovers: Chencinski; Madden, Lopes, Webster, L Byrne; Finn, Connolly; Miele (Boyd 84), Burke, Clarke (Meenan 66); Shaw (O’Connor 80).

St Patrick’s Athletic: O’Malley; Barker, Peers, Feely, Bermingham; Cregg, Desmond; C Byrne, Markey (K Byrne 84), Lunney (A O’Hanlon 89); Fagan.

Referee: R Hennessy (Clare)

