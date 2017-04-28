St Pat’s come away from Buncrana feeling they left two points behind

Derry City 2 St Patrick’s Athletic 2

St. Pat’s will point to the five star performance of keeper, Conor O’Malley, having held draw specialists Derry City in Buncrana.

And it’s a match Liam Buckley will believe his youngsters should have won having moved into the driving seat on either side of half time in what proved a thrilling encounter in Donegal.

O’Malley was thrust into action during the early stages when blocking a powerful Aaron McEneff drive before turning a Ronan Curtis over his crossbar as Derry began to boss the ball.

However, poor defending proved to cost Derry dearly in the 21st minute, Kurtis Byrne played in by his namesake Conan before he squeeze the ball under the body of Ger Doherty.

Derry’s response was immediate but they found the Pat’s keeper in inspirational form. Mikail Kennedy’s effort was blocked by the keeper before O’Malley produced an outstanding save from close from close range to touch Harry Monagan’s shot over his crossbar.

O’Malley was in the thick of the action again in the 26th minute when the keeper produced another double save when denying Derry’s Ben Doherty when on the break.

However, in the the 38th minute there was nothing O’Malley could do to deny Derry a deserved equaliser. Schubert set Curtis up on the left and once he took control of the ball, cut inside Peers to curl a superb shot high into the top corrner of the net.

Pat’s struck again in the 68th minute, Conan Byrne playing the perfect chip over the head of a stranded Doherty to move back into the lead.

But with six minutes remaining the home side deservedly drew level for a second time when McEneff was set up by Conor McDermott before he drilled the ball through a forest of legs to find the net much to the delight of the home support.

DERRY CITY: G. Doherty; McDermott, Barry, Jarvis, B. Doherty; Schubert (Timlin 77), McEneff, Monaghan (Daniels, 84), Curtis; McNamee; Kennedy (Farren, 64).

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC: O’Malley; Barker, Peers, Feely, Bermingham; Byrne, Verdon (Kelly, h/t), Desmond, Dennehy; Markey; K. Byrne.

Referee: N. Doyle (Dublin).