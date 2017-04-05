Sligo Rovers part company with manager Dave Robertson

Declan McIntyre takes temporary charge with club languishing second from bottom

Emmet Malone

Sligo Rovers have parted company with manager Dave Robertson. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Sligo Rovers have parted company with manager Dave Robertson. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

 

Declan McIntyre has taken temporary charge of Sligo Rovers after Dave Robertson became the second Airtricity League managerial casualty of the week on Wednesday afternoon.

The Englishman was, in the way of these things, reported to have left the club by mutual agreement in the wake of what was described as a review of the season to date.

As they did last year, Rovers have made a poor start to the campaign, securing just five points from their opening seven games although results had, on the face of it, actually improved in more recent weeks with a 3-2 defeat of Bray and Monday night’s draw with Galway United making it four points from their last three outings.

Despite that, the team has conceded 17 goals already and with three teams going down this year there would have been nervousness around the Showgrounds regarding some of the performances and the fact that ground has already been lost.

“Everyone at Sligo Rovers would like to thank Dave for all of his hard work, dedication and commitment during his time as our manager,” said club chairman Martin Hegarty in a statement.

“He took over after a difficult season in 2015 and led us to a very creditable fifth place finish last year. I know that Dave has taken Sligo Rovers to his heart and will continue to be very supportive of club, staff and players moving forward. We wish Dave the very best of success in his future managerial career”.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.