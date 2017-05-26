Sligo Rovers come from behind twice to earn draw at Bray Wanderers

Bray Wanderers 2 Sligo Rovers 2

Michael Leahy scored a brace as Sligo Rovers twice came from behind to earn a deserved point at the Carlisle Grounds.

Central defender Leahy had scored the equaliser at St Patrick’s Athletic a fortnight ago.

And he used his head again, and on the double, to salvage a draw in a rollercoaster game on the north Wicklow coast.

Though the point lifts Sligo up a place to 10th, they remain in the relegation zone while Bray remain third.

Bray were dealt a blow with topscorer Gary McCabe unavailable due to illness.

But it was his replacement Ger Pender, on his first league start of the season, who was instrumental in their taking the lead with the first attack of the game on five minutes.

Pender weighted a ball through for the run of Aaron Greene who finished confidently to the bottom corner of Micheal Schlingermann’s net.

Sligo delivered the perfect response to level five minutes later. Leahy rose unopposed to head home Liam Martin’s corner from the right.

Parity lasted just four minutes, though, as Bray regained the lead with their next attack.

Ryan Brennan got free down the right to pick out the clever run to the near post of Dylan Connolly who side-footed home.

Sligo edged the second half and deservedly levelled agin with the goal of the game on 63 minutes.

Mikey Place sent Kieran Sadlier away down the left. His deep cross was clipped back into the danger zone by Raff Cretaro for the again unmarked Leahy to nod home.

Bray Wanderers: Cherrie; Buckley, Kenna, Clancy, Lynch (Marks. 79); Sullivan, Salmon; Brennan, Greene, Connolly; Pender.

Sligo Rovers: Schlingermann; Adebayo-Rowling, Callan-McFadden, Leahy, Donelon; Boylan, Roddan; Ayunga, Martin (Place, 40), Sadlier; Cretaro.

Referee: Paul McLaughlin (Donegal).

Galway United 1 Bohemians 2

Bohemians came into this game two points off the bottom but this 2-1 win means they are right back in contention in the race for the European places.

Dinny Corcoran put them in front at Eamonn Deacy Park and Lorcan Fitzgerald doubled their lead. Ronan Murray’s second-half free-kick was consolatory as Galway continue to struggle in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

The visitors went ahead after five minutes when Lee Grace relinquished possession. The ball found Keith Ward and Corcoran was on the end of his delivery to finish past Conor Winn. Fitzgerald scored a sensational volley in the 36th minute , with Murray’s effort for Galway a consolation.

Galway United: Winn; Horgan, Grace, Folan, Ludden; Shanahan (Devers 85), Holohan, Cawley, Devaney; Murray, Faherty (Cunningham 79).

Bohemians: Supple; Pender, Cornwall, Byrne, Fitzgerald (Simon 68); Morris, Brennan, Sule (Gannon 74), Poynton, Ward (Casey 81); Corcoran.

Referee: Ben Connolly (Dublin).

Drogheda United 0 Derry City 0

Derry City continued their good run of form, stretching their unbeaten run to nine league games with an entertaining 0-0 draw against Drogheda United at United Park on Friday night.

The Boynesiders had the first chance of the game on six minutes when Adam Wixted charged down a clearance and squared a pass to Sean Brennan in the six yard area but he pulled his shot wide.

Drogheda were forced into a chance on 11 minutes when keeper Stephen McGuinness fell heavily and after a long delay Ryan Coulter came on for his first league appearance.

For all their endeavour, Derry had to wait until first-half injury-time for their first shot on target, Ronan Curtis curling a low shot to the far bottom corner and forcing a good save from.

Drogheda had a flurry of chances as twice Griffin was denied by timely blocks while Jake Hyland was just out-paced as he raced onto a Sean Brennan through ball on the hour mark.

Mikhail Kennedy broke through the Drogheda defence with 20 minutes remaining but he powered his shot straight at Coulter.

Drogheda United: McGuinness (Coulter 18), Kane, Farragher, Gallagher, Dunne, Hyland, Sean Brennan (Thornton 73), McEvoy, Wixted, Byrne (Gavin Brennan 73), Griffin. Subs Not Used: McGuigan, Doyle, Elliot,

Derry City: Doherty, Shubert (Boyle 64), Barry, McDermott, Jarvis, Low, Monaghan, McEneff, McNamee (Holden 79 ), Kennedy, Curtis (Daniels 64)

Subs Not Used: Grimes , Timlin Ben Doherty, Whiteside

Referee: Rob Rogers (Dublin)

Finn Harps 3 Limerick 2

Improving Finn Harps made it back-to-back wins for the first time this season as they defeated Limerick at Finn Park.

Harps went ahead on seven minutes with top scorer Ciaran O’Connor scoring from close range before Limerick equalised through a Lee-J Lynch 25 yard freekick within 90 seconds.

Danny Morrissey restored Harps lead on 22 minutes while Caolon McAleer curled in number three just before the break.

Substitute Paul O’Conor drilled home a second goal for Limerick on 86 minutes to give the visitors hope.

Morrissey was given a red card in stoppage time for a foul on O’Conor but Harps held on.

Finn Harps: Gallagher; Boyle, Cantwell, Mailey, Coll; McAleer (Funston, 75 mins), McCourt (Bonner, 70 mins),, Harkin, O’Connor; Houston, Morrissey.

Subs: H, Doherty, McNulty, Funston, Bonner, G. Doherty, McGlynn.

Limerick: Hall; Kelly, Whitehead (Clarke 83 mins), Williams, Robson; Lynch, Hery, Duggan (O’Conor 45 mins), Ogbene; Mulhall (Turner, 56 mins),, Tosi.

Referee: K. Kennedy (IFA)