Sligo Rovers and Finn Harps share points as Cretaro misses late penalty

Sligo Rover 0 Finn Harps 0 Sligo Rovers’ Raffaele Cretaro missed a 90th minute penalty as Finn Harps put an end to their nine-game losing streak at the Showgrounds last night.

Rovers top-scorer blazed over the top when given a golden opportunity to win it at the death after Craig Roddan was fouled inside the area.

A point was no more than Harps deserved as Rovers goalkeeper Ciarán Nugent made a couple of last-ditch saves at the start of the second half to keep the visitors out.

Harps recalled former Sligo goalkeeper Richard Brush, and he made a crucial save on 35 minutes to deny Achille Campion what looked like a certain opener.

But Harps really should have taken the lead in the first five minutes of the second half, however, with three efforts on goal cleared off the line.

Firstly Gareth Harkin’s effort was somehow kept out by a combination of Tobi Adebayo-Rowling and Nugent.

And from Adam Hanlon’s corner, Seán Houston had a gilt-edged opportunity, but again Nugent pulled off a diving save when a goal looked certain.

Houston had another bite of the cherry soon after, but this time Donegal native Liam Martin slid in to deflect the ball off the line.

SLIGO ROVERS - Nugent, Adebayo-Rowling, Roddan, Boylan, Keohane, McCann, Russell, Kearns (Sadlier 66), Martin, Cretaro, Campion. FINN HARPS - Brush, McNulty, P Mailey, Cowan, Boyle, Funston, Harkin, Houston, Molloy, Hanlon (McNamee 72), Keating (Curran 25). Referee - D Tomney.