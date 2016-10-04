Sligo Rovers and Finn Harps share points as Cretaro misses late penalty

Airtricity League: Raffaele Cretaro missed a 90th-minute penalty as Finn Harps end nine-game losing streak

Sligo manager Dave Robertson: will rue a missed penalty late on which denied his side victory over Finn Harps. Photograph: Donall Farmer/Inpho

Sligo manager Dave Robertson: will rue a missed penalty late on which denied his side victory over Finn Harps. Photograph: Donall Farmer/Inpho

 

Sligo Rover 0 Finn Harps 0 Sligo Rovers’ Raffaele Cretaro missed a 90th minute penalty as Finn Harps put an end to their nine-game losing streak at the Showgrounds last night.

Rovers top-scorer blazed over the top when given a golden opportunity to win it at the death after Craig Roddan was fouled inside the area.

A point was no more than Harps deserved as Rovers goalkeeper Ciarán Nugent made a couple of last-ditch saves at the start of the second half to keep the visitors out.

Harps recalled former Sligo goalkeeper Richard Brush, and he made a crucial save on 35 minutes to deny Achille Campion what looked like a certain opener.

But Harps really should have taken the lead in the first five minutes of the second half, however, with three efforts on goal cleared off the line.

Firstly Gareth Harkin’s effort was somehow kept out by a combination of Tobi Adebayo-Rowling and Nugent.

And from Adam Hanlon’s corner, Seán Houston had a gilt-edged opportunity, but again Nugent pulled off a diving save when a goal looked certain.

Houston had another bite of the cherry soon after, but this time Donegal native Liam Martin slid in to deflect the ball off the line.

SLIGO ROVERS - Nugent, Adebayo-Rowling, Roddan, Boylan, Keohane, McCann, Russell, Kearns (Sadlier 66), Martin, Cretaro, Campion. FINN HARPS - Brush, McNulty, P Mailey, Cowan, Boyle, Funston, Harkin, Houston, Molloy, Hanlon (McNamee 72), Keating (Curran 25). Referee - D Tomney.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.