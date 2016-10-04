Shelbourne FC to share redeveloped Dalymount Park

Shelbourne FC have announced they are to groundshare a redeveloped Dalymount Park with rivals Bohemians.

The move will see Shels’ end their interest in Tolka Park and move from Drumcondra to Phibsborough once the €20 million revevelopment of Dalymount has been completed.

This comes after Shels reached an agreement with Dublin City Council to become co-anchor tenants with Bohs at Dalymount, which is expected to increase to a 10,000 capacity during the revamp.

A statement from the 13-time champions of Ireland reads: “Shelbourne FC wishes to announce that it has come to an agreement with Dublin City Council (DCC) to relocate to a redeveloped Dalymount Park as co-anchor tenants with Bohemian FC.

“Pending the redevelopment of Dalymount, Shelbourne FC will continue to play out of Tolka Park under a new Licence granted by DCC. As part of this agreement Shelbourne FC Ltd, the company which trades as Shelbourne Football Club, has surrendered its interest in Tolka Park to DCC.

“The decision to leave Tolka was a difficult one for both the Directors of Shelbourne FC Ltd and for the Board of Management of the Club. It has been our home for almost three decades and during these years the Club enjoyed tremendous success there.

“Both the Directors and the Club’s Board of Management are united in the view that the time is right to start planning a move to pastures new. Tolka Park is increasingly showing its age and there was no prospect of attracting investment to redevelop.

“The Club would like to thank all of its Supporters and Sponsors who have remained loyal during these protracted and complex negotiations. The Supporters’ patience and understanding has been tremendous particularly given that the negotiations had mainly to be conducted in private with little opportunity for ongoing updates.

“The Club would also like to express its gratitude to DCC and in particular to Deputy Chief Executive Brendan Kenny, for the professional and understanding manner in which the negotiations were conducted. The supportive role played by the FAI and in particular CEO John Delaney throughout the negotiations is also acknowledged and appreciated.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It went on to say: “We look forward to working with Bohemian FC and while remaining foes on the pitch, hope to work tirelessly off it to ensure the project ahead is a success.”

The redevelopment of Dalymount Park is not expected to begin until 2018 or 2019. When it does start both Shelbourne and Bohemians will play their home fixtures at Tolka Park.