Shamrock Rovers secure Europa League as Stephen Bradley steps back

Shamrock Rovers 0 Bray Wanderers 0

Shamrock Rovers secured European qualification on Friday night but it appears Stephen Bradley won’t be at the helm for the 2017 season.

The former Rovers player had last week been offered the job on a permanent basis but indicated to fans in his programme notes that he’d turned the chance down, leaving the Hoops board to search for another contender.

“Tonight marks my final home involvement with the first team before I resume my Academy role,” wrote Bradley, installed as caretaker boss following the sacking of Pat Fenlon in July.

“It was truly an honour to work with the backroom team and I am forever grateful for their help.”

Finishing fourth represented a disappointing return for a decorated club now lagging behind Dundalk and Cork City by a considerable distance.

This performance against Bray followed a predictably laboured pattern insofar they struggled to create any tempo to their play.

While Brandon Miele fashioned a good chance three minutes before half-time when he shot straight at Peter Cherrie from point-blank range, Rovers were fortunate to escape 10 minutes from the end as Sean Heaney hacked Dean Kelly’s close-range effort off the line.

Regardless of the result from their penultimate game, it transpired defeat for Sligo Rovers in Derry ended their chances of usurping the Dublin Rovers for fourth spot.

Shamrock Rovers: Murphy; Cornwall, Heaney, O’Connor; Madden, D Clarke (Kiely 68), Cregg, McCabe, Miele (Doona 90), T Clarke; Boyd (Dobbs 82).

Bray Wanderers: Cherrie; Douglas, Kenna, Clancy, Lynch; Brennan (Marks 77), Salmon (Noone 70), Sullivan; Moore, Connolly; Pender (Kelly 70).

Referee: Sean Grant (Wexford).

Derry City 2 Sligo Rovers 1

Derry City ended their final performance on home soil with a valuable victory over Sligo, Kenny Shiels’ side now looking forward to a refurbished home venue next season.

And for the second consecutive week, Derry had to dig keep and exhibit character to come from behind to secure what proved another significant victory.

However, Sligo keeper, Ciaran Nugent, certainly earned his wages, the visiting custodian keeping Derry at bay during what had been a frustrating first half.

Nugent produced a string of top drawer saves, particularly during the first half, to frustrate Kenny Shiels’ charges before Derry managed to beat him twice during what proved a dominant second half display.

In fact, the home side entered the break 1-0 in arrears despite having created the more clear-cut chances and that was down to performance of the visiting custodian.

Within two minutes of the kick-off, Ronan Curtis played Lukas Schubert into a one-on-one situation with Nugent, who produced a superb block having advanced quickly from his line.

But three minutes later Sligo’s lively front man, Philip Roberts, crashed a shot off the underside of the Derry crossbar with Ger Doherty stranded.

However, the home side appeared to be gaining the upper hand midway through the half but Derry’s frontmen found Nugent in superb form.

In the 34th minute an Aaron McEneff free-kick from 35 yards stung the palms of the Sligo keeper, who successfully guided the ball around his post.

And Nugent was back in the thick of the action within a minute when his outstretched leg blocked a powerful drive from Curtis who had been played in by Rory Patterson.

However, the move that mattered was recorded by the visitors in the 45th minute and it was a strike Derry should not have conceded.

Following a short corner Craig Roddan’s delivery into the danger area was partly punched clear by Doherty before Pat McCann floated the perfect chip back in, the ball finding the net much to the disgust of the home faithful.

Nugent continued his impressive performance when he diverted a Patterson drive high over his crossbar, but the keeper was finally beaten in the 63rd minute.

McEneff gained possession 25 yards from goal and his solid shot crashed into the net bringing the Brandywell to life.

That goal saw the home lot grow in confidence and as they continued to probe, they moved into the driving seat in the 77th minute, Barry McNamee squeezing the ball home ashe worked his way into the penalty area.

Derry City: Doherty; McDermott (Whiteside, 80), Castells, Jarvis; Schubert (Boyle, 70), McCormick, McEneff, McNamee (Doherty, 80), Daniels; Patterson, Curtis.

Sligo Rovers: Nugent; Boylan, Peers, Leahy, Donelon (Doyle, 84); Russell (Place, 75), Kearns, Roddan, McCann; Sadlier, Roberts.

Referee: R. Matthews (Longford).

Wexford Youths 0 Finn Harps 0

Ciaran Gallagher produced the saves at Ferrycarrig Park which look set to all but secure Finn Harps’ Premier Division status for next season.

Harps remain six points clear of Youths who occupy the relegation play-off place and need just a point from their last match at home to Bohemians to be safe.

They won’t even need that if Youths fail to win their back match at Cork City on Monday night.

Pressing Youths from the start, Harps’ Ryan Curran had a shot blocked by defender Lee Grace before Adan Hanlon raided on the right, cutting inside before curling a shot wide, all inside the opening few minutes.

Youths didn’t threaten until the 31st minute when Gallagher got down well to push Jonny Bonner’s long-range free kick round a post.

Harps then wasted the chance of the half two minutes later. Sean Houston headed Gareth Harkin’s corner back across goal where Packie Mailey hooked the ball over the bar from close range.

Youths certainly had a little more about them into the second half, Danny Furlong’s low drive bringing a decent save from Gallagher seven minutes in.

Gallagher was then called on to make the save of the game on 58 minutes, tipping over Conor Whittle’s drive after Aidan Keenan, Paul Murphy and Lee Chin carved the opening.

Whittle worked Gallagher again with a drive straight at the Harps keeper before Murphy blazed over the top after Grace picked him out with a sublime diagonal pass.

Gallagher then had the final say deep in stoppage time when turning Chris Kenny’s shot round a post.

Wexford Youths: Doyle; McCabe (Dunne, 81), Grace, Kenny, O’Connor; Whittle (Dempsey, 90), Chin, Bonner, Keenan; Murphy, Furlong.

Finn Harps: Gallagher; Boyle, J. Mailey, P. Mailey, Coll; Funston (Banda, 72), Molloy, Harkin, Hanlon (Scully, 84); Houston; Curran.

Referee: Rob Harvey (Dublin).

Galway United 0 Longford Town 0

Galway United and Longford Town divided the spoils in front of President Michael D Higgins at Eamonn Deacy Park.

A tepid encounter short on incident and excitement concluded in a scoreless draw as a hard working Town outfit frustrated United.

Galway dominated the majority of the opening period, but were frustrated by Longford, who have already been relegated from the top flight.

Only seven minutes had elapsed when Gary Shanahan forced a save from Longford custodian Paul Skinner as Galway sought to land an early blow.

The Tribesmen, who are expected to announce a new manager early next week, stitched a splendid move together in the 11th minute featuring Armin Aganovic, Conor Melody, and Shanahan with a Kevin Devaney attempt deflected out for a corner.

Longford could have scored on a rare trip into Galway territory in the 22th minute, but David O’Sullivan was thwarted by Conor Winn.

After the restart the midlanders’ continued to defend with admirable determination and Alan Mathews’ side could have scored in the 69th minute.

Following a Galwegian lapse in concentration O’Sullivan raced clear, but was unable to hit the target as parity prevailed in the west.

Galway United: Winn; Cantwell, Aganovic, Folan, Horgan; Shanahan (Garcia, 88), Byrne, Connolly, Devaney; Melody; Faherty (Cunningham, 71).

Longford Town: Skinner; Mulhall, Mvita, Gorman, Powell; McGlynn (Chambers, 88), O’Connor (Hughes, 29), Gannon, Dillon (Simon, 75); O’Sullivan, D’Sane.

Referee: R Rogers (Dublin).