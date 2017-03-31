Sean Maguire nets again as Cork make it seven from seven

Limerick FC 0 Cork City 3

Cork City made it seven wins from as many starts as they outgunned Limerick in a disappointing local derby which left home supporters in the 2,989 crowd frustrated at the lack of power in attack.

The same could not be said of Cork who clinched this latest win as early as the 47th minute when they added to their 2-0 halftime lead.

Limerick had goal chances in both halves with Rodrigo Tosi going close after 13 minutes from a great run, and cross, from Lee J Lynch.

Once Cork took the lead after 19 minutes from Sean Maguire Limerick looked edgy at the back. After a defender lost possession the ball was moved to Maguire who celebrated his 25th league goal for the club. Maguire fluffed a glorious chance of a second goal when he managed to miss hit his close-in effort after Brendan Clarke in the Limerick goal was beaten.

Cork’s second goal came on 33 minutes with a superb header by Garry Buckley from a perfect cross by Kevin O’Connor.

Limerick captain Shane Duggan had an effort blocked a few yards from the line but the home crowd was stunned just two minutes into the second half.

A magnificent strike from 22 yards by Gearoid Morrissey gave Clarke no chance.

Limerick, to their credit, created chances and Tosii went close and as the game petered out Cork afforded a debut to Christian Nanetti in the last six minutes.

LIMERICK: Clarke, Kelly, Williams, Whitehead (O’Connor (D) 46 mins, Robson (O’Flynn 46), Duggan, O’Connor (P), Lynch, Turner, Tosi (Mulhall 80)., Ogbene.

CORK CITY: McNulty, Keohane (Griffin 63), Bennett, Delaney, McCormack, Dooley (Nanetti 84), O’Connor, Morrissey, Sheppard, Maguire (Ellis 74)Buckley.

Referee: Neil Doyle.