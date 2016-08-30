Rory Patterson strike the difference as Derry see off Rovers

The Candystripes veteran found the net in the first half at Tallaght Stadium

Shamrock Rovers Killian Brennan Aaron McEneff of Derry City during their Airticity League clash at Tallaght Stadium. Photo: Inpho

Shamrock Rovers Killian Brennan Aaron McEneff of Derry City during their Airticity League clash at Tallaght Stadium. Photo: Inpho

 

Shamrock Rovers 0 Derry City 1

Rory Patterson kept Derry City’s quest for Europe on course with a first half winner at Tallaght Stadium.

The impressive victory moves Derry five points clear of fourth-placed Rovers, who do have two games in hand.

Rovers’ promising start came to nothing as Derry, once Aaron McEneff brought a sublime one-handed save from Craig Hyland from a free kick on 13 minutes, dominated the first half, deservedly going in their match-winning goal up at the interval.

Hyland had to produce further heroics to keep out another free-kick from McEneff and then react well to deflect Ronan Curtis’s follow up out for a corner.

That wasn’t fully cleared with Hyland again getting down well to push McEneff’s low drive round a post.

Derry’s pressure then told on 36 minutes. Right-back Conor McDermott whipped over a terrific cross to the near post for Patterson to power home a header for his 12th goal of the season.

Rovers regained the initiative into the second half. Madden had a penalty claim for handball waved away before Brandaon Miele passed when well placed to shoot after a surging run from Gary Shaw.

Visiting keeper Ger Doherty then made his only real stop of the game on the hour, deflecting Shaw’s shot out for a corner after Miele had played the striker in on goal.

Derry remained dangerous on the counter and really should have extended their lead on 67 minutes. Patterson dummied a cross from Schubert to set up Barry McNamee who ballooned his shot over the top.

Rovers pressed late on with Trevor Clarke just failing to meet substitute Dean Clarke’s low cross.

But Curtis might have added to Derry’s winning margin on 87 minutes, but for another stunning one-handed stop from Hyland.

Shamrock Rovers: Hyland; Hanney, Cornwall, O’Connor; Madden, Miele, Cregg, K. Brennan (McCabe, 65), T. Clarke; Boyd (Dobbs, 71), Shaw (D. Clarke, 71).

Derry City: G. Doherty; McDermott, Vemmelund, Jarvis, McClean; McEneff, McCormack (Monaghan, 66); Schubert (Boyle, 72), McNamee, Curtis (B. Doherty, 89); Patterson.

Referee: Ray Matthews (Longford).

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.