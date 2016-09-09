Robbie Benson returns to UCD as he continues his education with Dundalk

August’s player of the month seeks to knock former side out of the FAI Cup

Paul Buttner

Robbie Benson of Dundalk with the SSE Airtricity/SWAI Player of the Month Award for August. Photograph Seb Daly/Sportsfile

His home for five years it may have been, but there will be little sentiment from Robbie Benson on the pitch tonight as he strives to knock UCD out of the FAI Cup when he returns to campus with holders Dundalk.

Indeed, the attacking midfielder, yesterday named SSE Airtricity League/Soccer Writers’ Association of Ireland Player of the Month for August, following his goalscoring exploits in Europe against BATE Borisov and Legia Warsaw, says he’ll not hesitate to celebrate should he score.

“I don’t really buy into that. Dundalk are my employers and the lads here are my team-mates and it’s a bit disrespectful not to celebrate a goal,” said 24-year-old Benson. “If I didn’t want to celebrate a goal, I wouldn’t be aiming to score, put it that way.

“I don’t really celebrate much. Even in Warsaw, the lads were giving me a bit of stick saying ‘How were you not celebrating the goal a bit more’. But I don’t lose the rag when I score. I’ll just celebrate the same as usual, if I score.”

Nonetheless, Benson will always harbour huge respect for UCD and his time there.

“Not only did I play there for five years, it was my home. I lived on campus for five years. That’s where my life revolved around. Now going back, we played them in pre-season, which was nice, but this is [my] first time playing them in a competitive fixture. Hopefully we can get through.”

With Benson and winger Darren Meenan having returned for their midweek league victory at Sligo Rovers, striker Ciaran Kilduff is again the only injury absentee for Dundalk.

Defender Brian Shortall (hamstring) is out for First Division play-off hopefuls UCD.

With Craig Hyland again missing due to a thigh injury, Barry Murphy continues in goal for Shamrock Rovers as they host Cork City at Tallaght Stadium. Luke Byrne and Evan Osam also remain sidelined.

Though captain Greg Bolger returns from suspension for Cork, defender Dave Mulcahy is cup-tied while Alan Bennett and Steven Beattie need to prove their fitness.

Niclas Vemmelund and Dean Jarvis remain as Derry City’s makeshift central defensive partnership for their trip to Wexford Youths as captain Ryan McBride (groin) and Aaron Barry (hip) are out, the latter for the season as he requires surgery. Gareth McGlynn and recent signing Max Karner are also ruled out by injury.

Youths have both central defender Gary Delaney and striker Paul Murphy back from suspension while Danny Furlong should make the squad following a groin injury.

