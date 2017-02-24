Poor Bohemians swept aside by Derry at Dalymount Park

Bohemians 1 Derry City 4

Nathan Boyle scored twice off the bench as Derry City simply had too much for a ragged Bohemians at Dalymount Park.

Bohemians found themselves behind to a livelier Derry inside 14 minutes.

Rory Patterson skipped in behind onto new singing Nicky Low’s free kick only to be taken down by home keeper Shane Supple. Aaron McEneff drove home the resulting penalty.

Derry keeper Ger Doherty twice saved from impressive Bohs striker Jamie Doyle before Derry were gifted a second goal in first half stoppage time.

Bohs’ skipper Derek Pender’s overhit back pass was hacked off the line by the retreating Supple. But the clearance ran straight to substitute Boyle, on for the injured Patterson, who drilled low to the net.

Five minutes into the second half Bohs were further behind.

Dinny Corcoran had just headed over following a corner at the other end as Derry broke quickly with Boyle racing in from the right to shoot between the legs of Supple for a confidently taken strike.

Bohs hit back on 55 minutes. Paddy Kavanagh’s deflected ball in from m the right found Corcoran whose side foot volley beat Doherty.

Derry, though, sealed their win from another fine counterattack on 64 minutes.

Boyle again broke, this time down the left. And though his shot was parried by Supple, Lukas Schubert, just on the pitch for Josh Daniels, bundled the ball home with his first touch.

Bohemians: Supple; Pender, Byrne, Brennan, Fitzgerald; Kavanagh, Poynton, Morris, Ward (Simon, 61), Doyle (Gannon, 78); Corcoran.

Derry City: G. Doherty; McDermott, McBride, Jarvis, B. Doherty (Whiteside, 68); Low, McEneff; Daniels (Schubert, 64), McNamee, Curtis; Patterson (Boyle, 28).

Referee: Paul McLaughlin (Donegal).