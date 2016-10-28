One step closer: Drogheda edge past Cobh Ramblers on aggregate

Gareth McCaffrey’s half-volley at the back post proved the all important goal in the tie

Drogheda United hope to be back playing Premier Division football at Hunky Dory Park next season. Photograph: Donall Farmer/Inpho

Drogheda 1 Cobh Ramblers 2 (Drogheda win 3-2 on aggregate)

Drogheda United are one step closer to an immediate return to the Premier Division. Despite a 2-1 defeat to Cobh Ramblers on Friday night, the Boynesiders progress to face Wexford Youths by virtue of a 3-2 aggregate win.

It took just 38 seconds for Cobh to halve the aggregate deficit and just six for the visitors to draw level as Drogheda were shell shocked in the opening exchanges.

Connor Ellis opened the scoring, latching on to a brilliant Charlie Fleming through ball before Shane O’Connor swivelled at the back post to shoot low past Stephen McGuinness.

Indeed the hosts didn’t settle until the 19th minute when a well worked move involving Marc Griffin and Sean Thornton set up Jake Hyland on the edge of the box but the youngster pulled his low shot wide.

Momentum firmly swung in the Boynesiders favour but with a minute to go in the first-half, Rob Lehane delivered a ball to the back post which was met by Matthew Whelan and his goal bound header was parried brilliantly by the Drogheda ‘keeper.

The visitors started the second half in a similar vein to the first when Ellis spun in the box but again McGuinness proved to be Drogheda’s saviour with a save low to his right.

The hosts got the all important goal when Adam Wixted beat two players at the byline and found Gareth McCaffrey at the back post and his half volley beat Paul Hunt.

Cobh had a hatful of chances late on, but McGuinness and the crossbar both conspired against the visitors.

Drogheda United: McGuinness, Deasy, Gallagher, Farragher, Dunne, Thornton, Hyland, Purdy, Wixted (Doyle 89), McCaffrey, Griffin (Ashe 78)

Subs not used: Duncain, O’Connor, McKeown, Doyle

Cobh Ramblers: Hunt, Mylod (McGreevy 89), McCarthy, Mulcahy, Fleming, O’Connor, Comerford, Donnellan, Ellis (McNamara 75), Wheln, Lehane (O’Donnell 75)

Subs not used: Creamer, Christopher, McSweeney, Murphy

Referee: Marc Lynch (Galway)

