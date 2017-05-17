Neil McDonald to be named new Limerick boss

Neil McDonald will be unveiled as the new Limerick manager on Thursday morning with the 51 year-old set to take charge of the club for Friday night’s home game against Dundalk.

After a playing career that included stints at Newcastle, Everton and Preston North End, McDonald moved into coaching and has amassed considerable experience over the past 20 years.

He worked with former Limerick boss Sam Allardyce at both Bolton and Blackburn, was recently Mike Phelan’s assistant at Hull City and has spells in charge of Carlisle United, Blackpool and Swedish side Ostersunds.

He takes over at Limerick from Willie Boland who has been in charge since the departure of Martin Russell at the start of April but who did not have the coaching badges required to be considered for the job himself. Limerick are currently sixth in the Premier Division with 17 points from 13 games.

Meanwhile Galway United will look to repeat their recent win over Dundalk when Stephen Kenny’s side travel to Eamonn Deacy Park on August 7th for the semi-final of the EA Sports Cup.

United beat the league champions three weeks ago thanks to a late Gary Shanahan winner after Vinny Faherty had given the home side an early lead. Shane Keegan’s side, who have since ended Cork City’s winning run in the league, have lost just one of their last 12 games in all competitions.

City, meanwhile, have been drawn away to Shamrock Rovers in the other semi-final of the competition which will be played in Tallaght the same evening.

John Caulfield’s side beat the Dubliners, who have won the League Cup twice previously, also by two goals to one - at their own ground on St Patrick’s Day - but Stephen Bradley’s side have shown significant improvement in recent weeks with defeats of Dundalk and Bohemians.