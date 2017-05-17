Neil McDonald to be named new Limerick boss

51-year-old set to be in the dugout for Friday night’s clash with champions Dundalk

Emmet Malone

 

Neil McDonald will be unveiled as the new Limerick manager on Thursday morning with the 51 year-old set to take charge of the club for Friday night’s home game against Dundalk.

After a playing career that included stints at Newcastle, Everton and Preston North End, McDonald moved into coaching and has amassed considerable experience over the past 20 years.

He worked with former Limerick boss Sam Allardyce at both Bolton and Blackburn, was recently Mike Phelan’s assistant at Hull City and has spells in charge of Carlisle United, Blackpool and Swedish side Ostersunds.

He takes over at Limerick from Willie Boland who has been in charge since the departure of Martin Russell at the start of April but who did not have the coaching badges required to be considered for the job himself. Limerick are currently sixth in the Premier Division with 17 points from 13 games.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.