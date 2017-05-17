Neil McDonald to be named new Limerick boss

Neil McDonald will be unveiled as the new Limerick manager on Thursday morning with the 51 year-old set to take charge of the club for Friday night’s home game against Dundalk.

After a playing career that included stints at Newcastle, Everton and Preston North End, McDonald moved into coaching and has amassed considerable experience over the past 20 years.

He worked with former Limerick boss Sam Allardyce at both Bolton and Blackburn, was recently Mike Phelan’s assistant at Hull City and has spells in charge of Carlisle United, Blackpool and Swedish side Ostersunds.

He takes over at Limerick from Willie Boland who has been in charge since the departure of Martin Russell at the start of April but who did not have the coaching badges required to be considered for the job himself. Limerick are currently sixth in the Premier Division with 17 points from 13 games.