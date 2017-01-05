Mark O’Sullivan and Conor Whittle join Waterford FC

Duo become the latest signings since arrival of Pat Fenlon and Alan Reynolds

Mark O’Sullivan has joined Waterford FC from Cork City. Photograph: Inpho/Tommy Dickson

The Waterford FC revolution continues apace after the Blues announced the signings of Mark O’Sullivan and Conor Whittle on Thursday night.

O’Sullivan joins Waterford from FAI Cup winners Cork City, having scored 25 goals in 88 appearances for the Leesiders.

Meanwhile 21-year-old Whittle, a former Republic of Ireland underage player, rejoins the club after a two-year stint at Wexford Youths.

The duo are the latest players to join the club after the arrival of Pat Fenlon as Director of Football and Alan Reynolds as first team coach on January 2nd.

Waterford have confirmed 13 players ahead of the 2017 season as they look to gan promotion into the top flight.

On his squad, Reynolds said: “As you’ve seen, we’ve set a high standard and have brought in a high calibre of player by trying to sell them the project of what we’re trying to do here.

“We will have a number of trial players coming in because we need the right type of player and of the right standard. We are just asking everyone to get behind us to try make this project successful.”

