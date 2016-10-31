Lee Chin bags first goal as Wexford take initiative in playoffs

Wexford Youths 2 Drogheda United 0

A dramatically late and sublimely taken first goal for the club from Lee Chin put Wexford Youths in the driving seat in the promotion/relegation play-off.

Ahead from Danny Furlong’s 66th minute goal, Youths will have felt they needed a further cushion to take to United Park for Friday’s second leg.

And Wexford hurling star Chin delivered in some style in the first minute of stoppage time at the death.

Aidan Kennan’s cross from the left was weakly headed away by a defender and Chin struck to blast a right-foot volley to the back of the net from some 14 yards.

The first half was remarkable for the fact it ended scoreless.

First Division Drogheda started brightly with Gareth McCaffrey and Marc Griffin’s having early chances before Richie Purdy drilled a long-range shot off a post on 10 minutes.

Three minutes later, Drogheda defender Luke Gallagher rattled the crossbar with a powerful header from Griffin’s corner.

Youths survived to finally work the Drogheda keeper Stephen McGuinness from Keenan’s looping header from a Craig McCabe long throw.

Keenan then wasted a glorious chance in the final minute of the half, volleying well wide from Paul Murphy’s sublime cross.

Unlike the first half, Youths were at it from the restart as Furlong volleyed wide from Keenan’s flick before Jonny Bonner had a curling effort saved by McGuinness.

Drogheda remained dangerous. Purdy’s shooting prowess was to the fore again on 65 minutes as his crisp volley brought a two-handed save at full stretch from Doyle.

A minute later, Youths had the lead.

Murphy put the ball through for the run of strike-partner Furlong who burst the net with a stunning right-footed volley from just inside the area.

Wexford Youths: Doyle; McCabe, Kenny, Grace, O’Connor; Whittle (Friel, 83), Chin, Bonner, Keenan; Murphy (Dunne, 90+3), Furlong.

ADVERTISEMENT

Drogheda United: McGuinness; Deasy, Gallagher, Farragher, Dunne; Thornton, Purdy; Hyland (McKeown, 90+2); Wixted (Ashe, 78), Griffin (Brennan, 86), McCaffrey.

Referee: Ray Matthews (Longford).