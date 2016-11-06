Leanne Kiernan hat-trick secures cup for Shelbourne Ladies

Shelbourne Ladies 5 Wexford Youths 0

Shelbourne Ladies lifted the Continental Tyres Women’s Senior Cup after a devastating display to claim a 5-0 win over Wexford Youths at the Aviva Stadium.

Leanne Kiernan notched an excellent hat-trick and goals from Noelle Murray and an own goal from Wexford goalkeeper Sophie Lenehan saw Shels avenge last year’s final defeat.

Shels were dominant throughout the game and should have gone ahead from the penalty spot just 13 minutes into the game. Kiernan was taken down inside the area by Wexford captain Nicola Sinnott but Lenehan guessed right and saved a poor penalty, low to her left.

Mark Leavy’s side continued to press forward and went ahead on the half hour. Lenehan failed to collect a right-sided corner and the ball fell for the excellent Noelle Murray to scoop the ball home.

Four minutes later, Shels doubled their lead. Gloria Douglas was able to round her defender on the half-way line and picked out the run of Kiernan to race through on goal and round the goalkeeper to score.

Three minutes before the break, Wexford almost found a way back into the game as Emma Hansberry got past Niamh Walsh and curled the ball towards the bottom corner but Amanda McQuillan saved brilliantly.

Just before half-time, Shels made it three. Murray found an excellent through-ball to put Kiernan in on goal who once again, rounded the goalkeeper and slotted home.

Three minutes after the break, Wexford were denied again as Aoibhin Webb had a close-range effort brilliantly saved as Shels went on to stretch their lead in the second half.

Douglas’s header hit the bar but the ball looped over McQuillan and the Wexford goalkeeper was able to prevent the ball from going in to make it 4-0.

Kiernan claimed an excellent hat-trick from the penalty spot 12 minutes from time after Jess Gleeson fouled Kiernan in the area. Kiernan stepped up and found the top corner with an excellent penalty to round off a great cup final for the Republic of Ireland under-19 international.

“It was a fantastic display and the team thoroughly deserve this moment,” said Shelbourne boss Leavy.

“The players have worked so hard throughout the course of the season and they really showed what they can do today. We’ve worked on a lot of things this season and looked to improve and the players have responded brilliantly to it.

“We want to keep it going now. We’ve got a number of difficult games coming up in the league and we need to use this victory as momentum to go in the league.”

WEXFORD YOUTHS: Lenehan, Conlon, Gleeson, O’Riordan, Webb, Hansberry, Frawley, Sinnott (capt), Douglas, Delahunty (Snell, 85 mins), Walsh (Hutchinson, 67 mins).

SHELBOURNE LADIES: McQuillan, Cooke, Walsh, Slattery (capt), Kavanagh, Graham (Craven, 83 mins), Kiernan (Watters, 83 mins), Murray, Killeen, Higgins, Douglas.