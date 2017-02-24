League of Ireland team-by-team guide: All you need to know ahead of the new season

BOHEMIANS

Ins: Jamie Doyle (Shelbourne), Greg Murray (Shelbourne), Fuad Sule (St Patrick’s Athletic), Philip Gannon (Longford Town), Rob Cornwall (Shamrock Rovers), Dinny Corcoran (St Patrick’s Athletic), Kaleem Simon (Longford Town), Keith Ward (Derry City), Oscar Brennan (Cabinteely FC).

Outs: Robert Lopes (Shamrock Rovers), Jason Caffrey (Shelbourne), Keith Buckley (Bray Wanderers), Dean Delany (Shelbourne), Jake Kelly (Longford Town), Dean O’Halloran (Waterford FC), Derek Prendergast (Shelbourne), Kurtis Byrne (St Patrick’s Athletic), Jamie Hollywood (Drogheda United).

Manager: Keith Long.

Last year: 8th.

Pre-season: On paper it’s been a successful pre-season for Bohs, winning all but one of their games so far. However, that defeat came against First Division Shelbourne and they are yet to face Premier Division opposition.

Odds: 100/1.

Expectations: The decision to go with a 10-team league from next year on could have big implications for Bohs as they look set for a relegation battle. While they appear to be stronger than at least a couple of other teams, a third from bottom finish is not unforeseeable – therefore ending their record of never being relegated from the top division. With the re-development of Dalymount Park set to begin soon it’s even more important that Bohs maintain their place in the top flight to avoid the possible situation of the co-tenants – themselves and Shels – both plying their trade in the second tier of Irish football.

Prediction: 11th.

Bohemians have managed to keep Ishmail Akinade at Dalymount Park. Photo: Tom Beary/Inpho

BRAY WANDERERS

Ins: Keith Buckley (Bohemians), Aaron Greene (Limerick FC), Gary McCabe (Shamrock Rovers), Derek Foran (Sacremento Republic FC), Anthony Flood (Free Agent).

Outs: Andrew Lewis (mutual agreement), Chris Lyons (Shelbourne), Paul Finnegan (Cliftonville).

Manager: Harry Kenny.

Last year: 6th.

Pre-season: The Seagulls have only played three games and a 4-0 home defeat to St Pat’s in the Leinster Senior Cup is definitely a blemish. However, wins over Longford and Waterford – who look set to challenge for the First Division title and boast arguably stronger squads than some of the top flight sides – should give them confidence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Odds: 20/1.

Expectations: Harry Kenny’s side could well be a dark horse in the challenge for European places this season thanks to some shrewd signings as well ensuring they kept some of last year’s best performers. Dylan Connolly is the pick of the bunch and looks only set to improve after terrorising defences last season, following his return from Ipswich. Peter Cherrie, Conor Kenna and Ryan Brennan keep some much-needed experience while Anto Flood could prove to be one of the best new signings if he can find the goalscoring touch he displayed so regularly at Shels and Pat’s before a two-year stint in Australia.

Prediction: 6th.

Dylan Connolly could prove to be the key for Bray this season if they’re to make a push at the top four. Photo: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

CORK CITY

Ins: Jimmy Keohane (Sligo Rovers), Achille Campion (Sligo Rovers), Conor McCormack (Derry City), Ryan Delaney - Loan until the summer (Burton Albion), Shane Griffin - two year contract (Reading).

Outs: Gavan Holohan (Galway United), Danny Morrissey (Finn Harps), Craig Donnellan (Cobh Ramblers), Ian Turner (Limerick), Dave Mulcahy (Waterford FC), Matthew Connor (Waterford FC), Mark O’Sullivan (Waterford FC), Eric Grimes (Derry City), Chiedozie Ogbene (Limerick FC).

Manager: John Caulfield.

Last year: 2nd.

Pre-season: Two Munster Senior Cup wins against non-league opposition, a win over Cobh and a 0-0 draw with Waterford eased Cork into action before facing Dundalk in the President’s Cup. While it’s not the league and is largely considered a glorified friendly curtain-raiser, Cork made their intentions clear as they eased past the champions to take the first silverware of the season.

Odds: 11/4.

Expectations: While the President’s Cup win might not count for much at the end of the season, it’s still an early marker that Cork have set down against Dundalk and means they’ve now beaten their main title challengers twice in a row after also winning the FAI Cup final in November. The loss of Kenny Browne and the subsequent controversial fallout could work one of two ways for the Leesiders but Caulfield’s comments seem to be creating a bit of a siege mentality which could be exactly what they need to finally claim the title they have come so close to the last two years.

Prediction: 1st.

John Caulfield will be hoping to finally guide Cork to a league title after winning the cup last year. Photo: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

DERRY CITY

Ins: Mark Timlin (St Patrick’s Athletic), Eric Grimes (Cork City), Nicky Low - on loan (Dundee), Ciaran O’Connor - on loan (Dundalk FC), Mikhail Kennedy - on loan (Charlton Athletic).

Outs: Gareth McGlynn (retired), Conor McCormack (Cork City), Shaun Patton (Sligo Rovers), Keith Ward (Bohemians), Patrick McClean (Waterford FC), Niclas Vemmelund (Dundalk FC).

Manager: Kenny Shiels.

Last year: 3rd.

Pre-season: The Candystripes went through one of the most rigorous pre-season campaigns in which they played nine games – including a 2–1 win over Rotterdam side RKSV Leonidas. Kenny Shiels’s side won every game bar one which was a defeat to Shelbourne in Tolka Park – the First Division side have made a habit of taking top-flight scalps this pre-season.

Odds: 14/1.

Expectations: Derry surprised many last season with their third place finish and could well pull off another surprise this year. Mark Timlin’s arrival from Pat’s looks to be a great signing while Mikhail Kennedy – who is on loan from Charlton – should excel. At just 20 years of age he’s already impressed in England – scoring seven times in his last three appearances before joining Derry – and his five month loan deal could prove to be very valuable. The one negative for the Northern side is that they will play away from home in Buncrana’s Maginn Park this season as the Brandywell is being renovated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prediction: 4th.

Maginn Park in Buncrana will play host to Derry City this season as the Brandywell is re-developed.

DROGHEDA UNITED

Ins: Gavin Brennan (Free Agent), Conor Kane (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Killian Brennan (Free Agent), Jamie Hollywood (Bohemians), Ciaran McGuigan (Lansdowne Bohys FC, USA), Stephen Elliot (Free Agent), Thomas Byrne (Brighton and Hove Albion).

Outs: Aaron Ashe (Shelbourne).

Manager: Pete Mahon.

Last year: Promoted via First Division playoffs.

Pre-season: Three wins, a draw and a loss to UCD in the Leinster Senior Cup was the total of Drogheda’s pre-season ahead of a year where a relegation battle looks inevitable.

Odds: 500/1.

Expectations: It’s going to be a major struggle for Pete Mahon’s side to finish above 10th place this season and avoid dropping straight back down to the First Division. Brothers Gavin and Killian Brennan have returned to their hometown club but could well prove to be too far past their prime to steer the side to safety. Former Ireland striker Stephen Elliott has also signed but hopes of him maintaining a consistent level of fitness aren’t too high after his stint with Shels last year was cut short due to persistent injury.

Prediction: 12th.

Stephen Elliott (right), alongside Roy Keane in 2007 during an Irish Guide Dogs campaign while at Sunderland. Elliott will line out for Drogheda this season. Photo: Craig Connor/Inpho

DUNDALK

Ins: Sean Hoare (St Patrick’s Athletic), Jamie McGrath (St Patrick’s Athletic), Niclas Vemmelund (Derry City), Conor Clifford (Boreham Wood), Steven Kinsella - on loan (Everton FC), Tommy Stewart (Ottawa Fury).

Outs: Darren Meenan (Shamrock Rovers), Andy Boyle (Preston North End), Daryl Horgan (Preson North End), Ronan Finn (Shamrock Rovers), Michael O’Connor (Shamrock Rovers), Alan Keane (Crusaders), Ciaran O’Connor - on loan (Derry City).

Manager: Stephen Kenny.

Last year: Champions.

Pre-season: Given the fact that they were playing in the Europa League group stages right into December, Dundalk were always going to have a shorter pre-season than most. Friendly wins over Longford and Glenavon were accompanied by progression in the Leinster Senior Cup after beating St Pat’s CY. However their first real test came against Cork in the President’s Cup and they failed to step up to the mark, going down 3-0.

Odds: 11/10.

Expectations: Three-in-a-row was a big ask. Is four too big of an ask? It very possibly is, especially with the huge losses of Daryl Horgan, Andy Boyle and Ronan Finn. Their gargantuan effort on all fronts in 2016 may just take its toll in the early part of the season and leave them with work to do. Conor Clifford, Tommy Stewart and Steven Kinsella all come in from overseas and the young talents of Sean Hoare and Jamie McGrath should also make a big difference. There’s no way Stephen Kenny and his men will let their title go without a fight but topping the bunch for a fourth year in a row might just be beyond them.

Prediction: 2nd.

Can Dundalk make it four league titles in a row? Photo: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

FINN HARPS

Ins: Paddy McCourt (Free agent), Danny Morrissey (Cork City), Harry Doherty (Cockhill Celtic), Jonny Bonner (Wexford Youths), Killian Cantwell (Galway United), Carolan McAleer (Greenock Morton), Ryan McConnell (Ballinmallard United).

Outs: Kevin McHugh (retired), Barry Molloy (retired), Tony McNamee (Swilly Rovers), Richard Brush (Ballinamallard United).

Manager: Ollie Horgan.

Last year: 10th.

Pre-season: It hasn’t been the best of preparation for Finn Harps this season with just two wins over non-league sides to brighten things up. They’ve been beaten by First Division sides Longford and Cabinteely, as well as Sligo, and go into the new season already struggling.

Odds: 500/1.

Expectations: Manager Ollie Horgan may have summed up what’s expected of his side this season when he said last week that they would be favourites to go down even if there was only one relegation spot. With the revamp meaning there are now three teams set to go down there isn’t a lot of hope around the Donegal club. Paddy McCourt could well prove to be the signing of the season but it’s a big ask for a 33-year-old to keep a team up virtually on his own. Danny Morrissey is another plus and will have to rediscover the form he’s capable of from the off.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prediction: 10th.

Finn Harps’ Ollie Horgan did not hold back when discussing the change to a 10-team league. Photo: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

GALWAY UNITED

Ins: Ronan Murray (Notts County), David Cawley (St Patrick’s Athletic), Lee Grace (Wexford Youths), Gavan Holohan (Cork City), Ciaran Nugent (Sligo Rovers).

Outs: Ryan Connolly (Shamrock Rovers), Kevin Horgan (Shamrock Rovers), Killian Cantwell (Finn Harps), Enda Curran (Longford Town), Stephen Walsh (Longford Town).

Manager: Shane Keegan.

Last year: 9th.

Pre-season: With new manager Shane Keegan in the door, Galway went with the philosophy of playing as many friendlies as possible and it looks to have worked out well. Of the six games they have played they’ve won four and lost out only to Cobh and Waterford.

Odds: 80/1.

Expectations: A mid-table finish would be a success for Galway this season but there is a good chance they may have the prospect of relegation looming over them for much of the year. Keegan looks to be the perfect fit for the job having worked wonders at Wexford on a shoestring budget and could excel in the professional structure out west.

Prediction: 9th.

Galway have kept Vinny Faherty at Eamon Deacy Park but may battle relegation. Photo: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

LIMERICK

Ins: Brendan Clarke (St Patrick’s Athletic), Ian Turner (Cork City), David O’Connor (Shamrock Rovers), Dean Clarke (Shamrock Rovers), Chiedozie Ogbene (Cork City), Rodrigo Tosi (Persija Jakarta), Bastien Hery (Accrington Stanley).

Outs: Aaron Greene (Bray Wanderers), Sean Russell (Louisville City).

Manager: Martin Russell.

Last year: First Division champions.

Pre-season: After strolling to their First Division title last season thanks to their hugely superior budget, Limerick will need to quickly snap back into full competitive action. Three wins, a loss and a draw in pre-season should have them fit and ready to go from the off.

Odds: 33/1.

Expectations: Russell has extended his reach well beyond Irish shores in the off-season, bringing in Frenchman Bastien Hery from Accrington Stanley and Brazilian Rodrigo Tosi all the way from Indonesia. Aaron Greene – who was one of the most impressive players last season – will be a big loss and the Munster side will probably have to settle for a mid-table finish in their first year back in the top flight before pushing on next season.

Prediction: 7th.

Aaron Greene could prove to be a big loss for Limerick. Photo: Tom Beary/Inpho

SHAMROCK ROVERS

Ins: Paul Corry (Free Agent), Roberto Lopes (Bohemians), Danny Devine (LSL), Ryan Connolly (Galway United), Darren Meenan (Dundalk FC), David McAllister (Free Agent), Tomer Chencinski (Helsingsborg), Kevin Horgan (Galway United), Ronan Finn (Dundalk FC), Michael O’Connor (Dundalk), Sam Bone (Charlton Athletic), Graham Burke (Notts County).

Outs: Stephen McPhail (retired), Gareth McCaffrey (Drogheda United), Richie Purdy (Drogheda United), Pat Cregg (St Patrick’s Athletic), David O’Connor (Limerick FC), Rob Cornwall (Bohemians), Gary McCabe (Bray Wanderers), Dean Clarke (Limerick FC), Craig Hyland (released), Barry Murphy (St. Patrick’s Athletic).

Manager: Stephen Bradley.

Last year: 4th.

Pre-season: Five wins and one loss make up the total of Shamrock Rovers 2017 season preparations, including wins over Leeds under-23s and Cliftonville. A loss to Thomastown United saw them crash out of the Leinster Senior Cup but Stephen Bradley will probably be glad of fewer distractions as Rovers look to make a now long-awaited tilt at the league title.

Odds: 4/1.

Expectations: Rovers have insisted for the last few years that they’re interested in the long-term project with plenty of money invested in youth development. However, for a club of their stature they really need to at least challenge for the title soon. The appointment of Stephen Bradley as manager and Stephen McPhail as sporting director further adds to the feeling of youth and long-term but they’ve also signalled their intentions on the pitch by stealing Ronan Finn from Dundalk and bringing in quality in the likes of Davy McAllister, Roberto Lopes and Ryan Connolly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prediction: 3rd.

Shamrock Rovers fans will be desperate for their side to make a tilt at the league title this year. Photo: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

SLIGO ROVERS

Ins: Shaun Patton (Derry City), Kyle Callan-McFadden (Orlando City), Chris Kenny (Wexford Youths), Matthew Stevens (Peterborough United), Jonah Ayunga - on loan (Brighton & Hove Albion).

Outs: Jimmy Keohane (Cork City), Achille Campion (Cork City), Gavin Peers (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Philip Roberts (Chelmsford City), Ciaran Nugent (Galway United).

Manager: Dave Roberston.

Last year: 5th.

Pre-season: Sligo really took the pre-season friendly lark seriously this season, racking up a whopping eight games which began way back on January 14th. Of those eight games they have been beaten by Galway and Longford, drawn with Athlone and won the rest.

Odds: 40/1.

Expectations: Like Limerick Sligo have looked beyond these shores for some new talent in the off-season. Jonah Ayunga has come in on loan from Brighton while Matt Stevens looks like a very hot prospect at the age of just 18. The English striker netted over 50 goals in one season for Barnet’s youth team before switching to Peterborough. He has attracted interest from the youth setups at Manchester United and Manchester City but Dave Robertson has convinced him that a loan stint playing senior football at Sligo is his best option. The Bit O’Red probably don’t have quite enough to break into the top four but won’t be far off.

Prediction: 5th.

Sligo have signed Jonah Ayunga (right) on loan from Brighton. Photo: David Price/Getty Images

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC

Ins: Gavin Peers (Sligo Rovers), Pat Cregg (Shamrock Rovers), Barry Murphy (Shamrock Rovers), Alex O’Hanlon (Liverpool FC), Kurtis Byrne (Bohemians).

Outs: Shane McEleney (released), Mark Timlin (Derry City), David Cawley (Galway United), Dylan McGlade (Longford Town), Brendan Clarke (Limerick), Fuad Sule (Bohemians), Dinny Corcoran (Bohemians), Jamie McGrath (Dundalk FC).

Manager: Liam Buckley.

Last year: 7th.

Pre-season: Liam Buckley’s side have played just four friendlies and comprehensively beat their only top flight opposition, Bray Wanderers. However they did lose to First Division Shels and may start the season a little underprepared.

Odds: 33/1.

Expectations: Last season’s 7th place finish continued their theme of sliding down the table since winning the league in 2013. However Liam Buckley remains for his sixth season in charge and has also managed to keep Christy Fagan which is a huge bonus. However, the losses of Shane Hoare and Jamie McGrath will hurt the Inchicore side and probably leave them floundering in mid-table again.

Prediction: 8th.