Karl Sheppard’s stunner puts Cork on path to record win

City win ninth straight game to go nine points clear at the top of Premier Division

Cork City’s Karl Sheppard celebrates with Sean Maguire after scoring their first goal in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division game at Dalymount Park. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Cork City’s Karl Sheppard celebrates with Sean Maguire after scoring their first goal in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division game at Dalymount Park. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

 

Bohemians 0 Cork City 2

Karl Sheppard’s stunning volley five minutes before half-time along with Garry Buckley’s late goal ensured Cork City set a new record of nine straight wins from the start of a League of Ireland Premier Division campaign.

A crowd of 2,214 at Dalymount Park saw the home side have the better of the early exchanges with City goalkeeper Mark McNulty making two good saves to deny Bohs’ Oscar Brennan on six and ten minutes.

City were slow in starting but were soon up to the early tempo set by Bohs and took the lead on 40 minutes. Bohs failed to clear a City corner and the ball fell for Sheppard to volley into the top right corner from 25 yards.

Georgie Poynton went close to levelling for Bohs on 56 minutes but was blocked by McNulty at his near post.

Buckley made sure of the win on 87 minutes with a close-range finish from a Seán Maguire assist.

BOHEMIANS: Supple; Pender, Cornwall, Byrne, Fitzgerald; Kavanagh, Brennan, Sule (Morris, 76 mins), Ward (Hamilton, 65 mins); Poynton (Nolan, 86 mins), Simon.

CORK CITY: McNulty; Keohane (Beattie,53 mins) Bennett, Delaney, O’Connor; McCormack; Sheppard, Buckley (Bolger, 89 mins), Morrissey, Dooley (Griffin, 81 mins); Maguire.

Referee: Ben Connolly (Dublin).

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.