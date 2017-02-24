It’s just liked watching Brazil in Limerick as Tosi bags a hat-trick

Limerick FC 5 Sligo Rovers 1

Limerick were given a rousing reception to mark their return to the top flight after one season in the first division.

And as if to suggest that they hav every intention of remaining where they are they trounced Sligo at the Markets Field and could even afford to have a penalty saved.

New pin-up on Shannonside is Rodriego Tosi who was one of a number of newcomers in the side. The 34-old-old Brazilian native scored a hat-trick.

Ian Turner who returned to Limerick after a season with Cork City also got on the scoresheet on a night when Sligo were not as bad as the final score suggests.

Inside five minutes Limerick showed their intent when Ian Turner, back from a spell with Cork City, tapped in from close range after a shot by Lee J Lynch was parried away by the visiting goalkeeper and fell to Turner. That was after four minutes and while the home side created more chances it took a save from Freddy Hall to deny Chrish Kearn scoring for Sligo.

Limerick captain Shane Duggan was shown a yellow card by referee Graham Kelly after 24 minutes.

Tosi had his first goal after 33 minutes and four minutes later he headed past Schlingermann to make it 3-0 at the interval.

The Brazilian was unlucky to see his header go inches wide and the home crowd went silent when Sligo struck for their only goal on the hour. A powerful long range shot by Sadlier was not held by Freddy Hall and half time substitute Matthew Stevens struck home the rebound.

Tosi completed his hat-trick after 70 minutes when he headed home and though Turner shot straight at the goalkeeper from a penalty Lee J Lynch had Limerick’s fifth on 86 minutes.

Limerick FC: Hall, Kelly, Robson, Williams, Whitehead, Lynch, Duggan, Tosi(Mulhall 82), Turner, Clarke (Ogbene 70_, Ronson, Hery.(O’Conor 84).

Sligo Rovers: Schlingermann, Donelan, Boylan, Adebayo-Rowling, Leahy (Stevens 45), Roden, Kenny (Callan-McFadden 61), Russell, Kearns,Sadlier, Cretaro.(Ayunga 84).

Referee: G Kelly, Cork.

St Patrick’s Athletic 1 Bray Wanderers 2

Bray Wanderers delivered on their pre-season hype by deservedly inflicting defeat on St Patrick’s Athletic in an action-packed at Inchicore last night.

Anthony Flood, who helped the Saints win the 2013 title, marked his Bray bow with a 22nd minute opener another debutant Gary McCabe underlined their dominance with a second on 65 minutes. Substitute Graham Kelly reduced the arrears five minutes from the end but Pat’s saw their comeback hopes dashed by dismissals in the final minute for Aidan Keena and Darren Dennehy.

Despite featuring five new arrivals in their side, the Saints carried little spark and it took until 20 minutes from the end to conjure their first effort on target. Harry Kenny’s Seagulls were far slicker in possession and clinical up front.

It didn’t take long for the home side’s fragile offside trap to be exposed and they were lucky to escape on 12 minutes when Dylan Connolly raced clear only to shoot tamely at Barry Murphy.

They weren’t so fortunate 10 minutes later as once again the pacey winger got behind the Pat’s defence down the left and squared for the unmarked Flood to apply a first-time finish.

Patrick Cregg hacked Flood’s shot off the line shortly after the restart but the Sinats resistance could only last so long and McCabe struck a sweet second from just inside the box.

Tim Clancy’s failure to clear inside his box Kelly slip in and smash the ball home but the night ended on a sour night for Pat’s.

Referee Derek Tomney sent Keena off for a lunge on Connolly before Dennehy followed him the resulting melee that ensued.

St Patrick’s Athletic: B Murphy; Barker, D Dennehy, Peers, Bermingham; Cregg, A O’Hanlon (B Dennehy 54); C Byrne, JJ Lunney (Keena 70), K Byrne (Kelly 54); C Fagan.

Bray Wanderers: Cherrie; Douglas, Kenna, Clancy, Lynch; Sullivan, Buckley; Greene, McCabe (Brennan 83), Connolly (Moore 90+2); Flood (Pender 72).

Referee: D Tomney (Dublin).

Galway United 0 Drogheda United 1

Garreth McCaffrey struck the winner nine minutes from time as Drogheda United claimed all three points from the season opener at Eamonn Deacy Park in Galway.

In front of a crowd of 2,113, the home side were unable to make the breakthrough after a bright start, and substitute McCaffrey ran on to a pass from Ciaran Nugent to hit the crucial goal for Drogs.

McCaffrey had been denied seven minutes earlier by Galway goalkeeper Ciaran Nugent’s smart save, but he was helpless to stop the former Shamrock Rovers man for scoring.

New Galway United manager Shane Keegan gave five debutants their chance but it was 0-0 at half-time and despite numerous chances, including a gilt-edged opportunity for Ronan Murray at the death, Galway succumbed to defeat.

Galway dominated the opening-half, and new signing Murray was a constant threat, although it was seasoned campaigner Vinny Faherty that had the best chance of the half, but he was denied by Stephen McGuinness in the fourth minute.

However despite having to defend for most of the first-half, Drogheda had a few chances of their own before the break, and both Stephen Elliot and Adam Wixted could have snatched an unlikely lead.

Colm Deasy was forced to clear a dangerous Padraic Cunningham cross after the restart but Galway couldn’t score. And instead McCaffrey rounded Galway goalkeeper Nugent to score in the 81st minute.

Galway United: Nugent; Horgan, Grace, Folan, Ludden; Shanahan (Cunningham 18), Cawley, Holohan, Devaney; Murray; Faherty.

Drogheda United: McGuinness; Deasy, Gallagher, McGuigan, Dunne; Wixted (Byrne 64), K Brennan (Thornton 47), Purdy, Hyland, G Brennan; Elliot ( McCaffrey 71).

Referee: Robert Hennessy (Limerick).