Gary Shaw gives Shamrock Rovers win at Galway

Galway United 0 Shamrock Rovers 1

Gary Shaw landed the blow that mattered on the stroke of half-time as Shamrock Rovers secured three points at Eamonn Deacy Park.

Stephen Bradley’s youthful Hoops continue to earn points and plaudits with their smart footballing approach and Galway were unable to force an equaliser.

That was chiefly due to the excellence of Rovers centre half Rob Cornwall, who was defiant throughout the game in the West.

A lively opening period was sprinkled with plenty of chances, but Galway were left reflecting on what might have been when Gary Shaw pounced to score in first half stoppage time.

Trevor Clarke, nifty throughout on the left, delivered a precise cross which was met by a firm Shaw header as Rovers went in armed with an interval lead.

The visitors’ had been frustrated by Galway custodian Sam Ramsbottom, who had made fine saves from Rob Cornwall, Gary McCabe, and Clarke earlier on.

When the teams were level Galway had spurned a couple of opportunities too with Alex Byrne and the impressive Conor Melody both failing to hit the target.

Galway were fortunate not to fall further behind three minutes after the restart when a Shaw flick released Brandon Miele, but Ramsbottom made another good save.

In injury time Stephen Folan smashed a shot off the woodwork, but Rovers held on for a deserved victory.

Galway United: Ramsbottom; Cantwell, Aganovic, Folan; Horgan, Byrne, Connolly, Ludden (Devaney, 82); Melody; Faherty (Curran, 82), Cunningham (Shanahan, 66)

Shamrock Rovers: Murphy; Heaney, Cornwall, Webster; Madden, McCabe, McPhail (Cregg, 69), Miele (Doona, 66), T Clarke; Dobbs (Boyd, 76), Shaw

Referee: R Hennessy (Clare).