Gary Shaw gives Shamrock Rovers win at Galway

Rob Cornwall marshalls defence well as a youthful Hoops side secure deserved win

Gary Shaw gave Shamrock Rovers all three points against Gaway. Photograph: Inpho

Gary Shaw gave Shamrock Rovers all three points against Gaway. Photograph: Inpho

 

Galway United 0 Shamrock Rovers 1

Gary Shaw landed the blow that mattered on the stroke of half-time as Shamrock Rovers secured three points at Eamonn Deacy Park.

Stephen Bradley’s youthful Hoops continue to earn points and plaudits with their smart footballing approach and Galway were unable to force an equaliser.

That was chiefly due to the excellence of Rovers centre half Rob Cornwall, who was defiant throughout the game in the West.

A lively opening period was sprinkled with plenty of chances, but Galway were left reflecting on what might have been when Gary Shaw pounced to score in first half stoppage time.

Trevor Clarke, nifty throughout on the left, delivered a precise cross which was met by a firm Shaw header as Rovers went in armed with an interval lead.

The visitors’ had been frustrated by Galway custodian Sam Ramsbottom, who had made fine saves from Rob Cornwall, Gary McCabe, and Clarke earlier on.

When the teams were level Galway had spurned a couple of opportunities too with Alex Byrne and the impressive Conor Melody both failing to hit the target.

Galway were fortunate not to fall further behind three minutes after the restart when a Shaw flick released Brandon Miele, but Ramsbottom made another good save.

In injury time Stephen Folan smashed a shot off the woodwork, but Rovers held on for a deserved victory.

Galway United: Ramsbottom; Cantwell, Aganovic, Folan; Horgan, Byrne, Connolly, Ludden (Devaney, 82); Melody; Faherty (Curran, 82), Cunningham (Shanahan, 66)

Shamrock Rovers: Murphy; Heaney, Cornwall, Webster; Madden, McCabe, McPhail (Cregg, 69), Miele (Doona, 66), T Clarke; Dobbs (Boyd, 76), Shaw

Referee: R Hennessy (Clare).

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.