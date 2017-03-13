Gary Shaw double gives Shamrock Rovers win at Galway

Galway United 1 Shamrock Rovers 2

Gary Shaw scored in each half as Shamrock Rovers claimed a convincing win at Eamonn Deacy Park on Monday night.

The 24-year-old Shaw struck in the second minute for the visitors, but his side still needed his winning goal after Ronan Murray levelled matter after 58 minutes.

But as soon as the Tribesmen pulled level, it was the Tallaght outfit that looked the better side, and Shaw’s second after some sloppy defending from United seven minutes later, claimed a second win of the season for the Hoops.

With two previous defeats to their name this year Shaw’s early strike was hardly the start the Tribesmen needed but once they got over that initial shaky start they settled well.

The loss of Padraic Cunningham to injury after 15 minutes was another blow, but five minutes later Marc Ludden’s free kick almost drew them level, only for Tomer Chencinski to save.

Rovers deserved their 1-0 half-time lead, but after some good work from David Cawley, Murray hit the equaliser with the aid of a slight deflection on the way.

But it wasn’t to be for United, and Rovers claimed all three points when Conor Winn didn’t get sufficient distance on his punch and Shaw pounced for his second of the campaign.

Galway United: Winn; C Horgan, Grace, Folan, Ludden; Shanahan (Melody 78), Byrne (Deevers 89), Holohan, Cawley, Murray; Cunningham (Faherty 17)

Shamrock Rovers: Chencinski; Madden, Devine, Webster, Clarke; Meenan (Corry 69), Finn, Lopes, Connolly, Miele; Shaw (Boyd 75)

Referee: R Hennessy (Clare).