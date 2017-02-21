Former Celtic star Paddy McCourt signs for Finn Harps

The 33-year-old makes return to League of Ireland after stints in Scotland and England

Ruaidhrí Croke

Finn Harps have confirmed the signing of Paddy McCourt. Photo: Finn Harps/Twitter

Finn Harps look to have gained a major boost just days before the start of the 2017 League of Ireland season with the signing of former Derry, Shamrock Rovers and Celtic playmaker Paddy McCourt.

McCourt, who is now 33, was training with Dundalk recently but did not join despite going to Spain with the squad on a pre-season training camp.

However, Harps manager Ollie Horgan has managed to secure the services of the 18-times capped Northern Irishman after he featured in a friendly for the Donegal side last week against Cabinteely.

McCourt has been on the lookout for a club since parting ways with Irish League side Glenavon before Christmas and has opted to join Harps for what looks to be a season of scrapping against relegation.

With three teams going down to the First Division this year after it was decided to make it just 10 teams in the top flight next year, the Ballybofey outfit have a task on their hands to stay up.

However the signing of McCourt – who played in England with Barnsley, Brighton, Notts County and Luton – is sure to at least give attendances a boost and create a buzz around the club that looks to be badly needed.

If he can get back to producing goals as seen below then Harps may just have made the signing of the season.

