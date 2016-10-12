Finn Harps’ Kevin McHugh retires after losing finger

Finn Harps striker Kevin McHugh has been forced to retire after a freak accident which saw him lose a finger last week.

The accident occurred when McHugh got his wedding ring caught in a fence that he was in the process of jumping over during a coaching session in Donegal.

The former Derry City player rushed to his car and drove himself all the way to Galway University Hospital but the attempt to re-attach his finger failed.

Speaking to the BBC the 36-year-old said: “My first thought was that I couldn’t let my own kids see my hand like this, so I knew I had to get to the car and get to the hospital quick.

“When I was in the car, I had to make a phone call to Mel, the other coach, because I realised I hadn’t got the finger with me and I needed it for hospital.

“I phoned him and said: “Could you go back up and get my finger on top of the fence,” and he said: “Are you serious?”

The Ballybofey side all but assured their Premier Division status last night with a 1-1 draw against St Patrick’s Athletic at Finn Park and McHugh said that he was planning to retire at the end of the campaign anyway.

“The ring made a complete and utter mess of the finger, so there was nothing they could do for me,” he said.

“I was obviously hugely disappointed. They tried to recover it but it’s gone now.

“I don’t think I could run now at this stage, so yes, my season is completely over.”