FAI widen investigation into irregular betting at Athlone

Three games will now be examined and not just Saturday’s defeat to Longford Town

The FAI investigation into potential match-fixing at Athlone Town has been widened from one match to three. Photo: Inpho

The FAI investigation into potential match-fixing at Athlone Town has been widened from one match to three. Photo: Inpho

 

The FAI investigation into potential match-fixing at Athlone Town has been widened from one match to three.

Initially the probe centred around last Saturday’s 3-1 defeat to Longford Town – a game in which irregular betting patterns were apparent – but in a statement on Friday evening the FAI confirmed that they are now also looking at two more games.

The investigation will begin on Monday May 8th when players, coaches and officials from the club will be interviewed.

As reported on Thursday, Uefa says that there is “clear and overwhelming” evidence that the events in Saturday’s game were “unduly influenced with a view to gaining corrupt betting profits”.

