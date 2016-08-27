Dylan Connolly double earns Bray a point against Derry City

Bray Wanderers 2 Derry City 2

A brace of goals from Dylan Connolly deprived Derry City of regaining second place in the Premier Division table following a riveting clash at the Carlisle Grounds.

While Derry are now undefeated in seven league games, the result extends in-form Bray’s unbeaten run to nine.

In an open game from the off, Derry were first to threaten with Rory Patterson meeting Nathan Boyle’s cross to shoot straight at Peter Cherrie.

Bray responded with Mark Salmon heading into the grateful arms of Derry goalkeeper Ger Doherty as the visitors failed to deal with a Karl Moore corner.

The high tempo to the game was maintained as the frightening pace of Connolly put Bray in front on 17 minutes.

Jason Marks sent Connolly in behind Derry new signing Max Karner on the left and the winger sprinted clear to shoot past Doherty to the far corner of the net.

Connolly might have doubled that four minutes later.

A sublime cross from left back Kevin Lynch found Connolly at the far post. Taking the dropping ball first time, Connolly side footed his volley over the bar.

Derry hit back to level on 31 minutes.

Barry McNamee rolled a free kick to Aaron McEneff who thumped his shot off the bar. Patterson followed in to rifle the rebound to the net for his 11th league strike of the season.

Derry then took the lead 10 minutes into the second half. Ronan Curtis was tripped in the area by substitute Gareth McDonagh and McEneff sent Cherrie the wrong way from the resulting penalty.

But Connolly had the final say, equalising 20 minutes from time.

Bursting through on the left from Ger Pender’s hooked pass, the Republic of Ireland under-21 international fired to the net under Doherty.

BRAY WANDERERS: Cherrie; Harding (McDonagh, 39), Douglas, Kenna, Lynch; Sullivan; Marks (Noone, 63), Moore, Salmon, Connolly; Pender (Lyons, 84).

ADVERTISEMENT

DERRY CITY: G. Doherty; McDermott, Karner (B. Doherty, 48), Vemmelund, Jarvis; McEneff, McCormack; Boyle (Daniels, 77), McNamee, Curtis; Patterson.

Referee: Sean Grant (Wexford).