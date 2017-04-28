Dundalk slip further behind after shock loss to Galway

Galway United 2 Dundalk 1

Galway United finally got their first league win of the season after Gary Shanahan scored in injury-time to give them a shock win over reigning champions Dundalk at Eamonn Deacy Park.

Dundalk had plenty of chances in the first-half but despite dominating they were level 1-1 at half-time.

Dundalk claimed a 4-1 win over Galway United the last time these sides met but previous to that Galway won 1-0 in Terryland.

And once again, completely against the run of play, Vinny Faherty headed a goal in the 25th minute. That came from the inch-perfect delivery of Ronan Murray.

Jamie McGrath shot just wide of Winn’s left post as Dundalk tried to get back on track. But David McMillan goaled in the 36th minute when Brian Gatland gave the assist and the Dundalk striker scored from the angle.

McGrath had his rasping volley tapped over by Winn just before half-time and the sides were level at the break. It looked set to be a draw but Shanahan scored in the 93rd minute.

GALWAY UNITED: Winn; Horgan, Grace, Folan, Ludden; Shanahan, Cawley, Holohan (Sinnott 92), Devaney; Murray (Devers 83), Faherty (Cunningham 86).

DUNDALK: Rogers; Vemmelund (Mountney 72), Gartland, Hoare, Massey; Shields, O’Donnell, McGrath (Kilduff 79), McEleney, Duffy; McMillan (Stewart 84).

Referee: Ben Connolly (Dublin).