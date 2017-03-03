Dundalk’s Stephen O’Donnell faces late fitness test ahead of Sligo Rovers tie

Airtricity League preview: Sligo Rovers v Dundalk, The Showgrounds, 7.45pm

Emmet Malone

Sligo Rovers manager Dave Robertson: “You can’t just write off a 5-1 defeat but what you can do is look at what we can control from now on.” Photograph: Inpho

Sligo Rovers manager Dave Robertson: “You can’t just write off a 5-1 defeat but what you can do is look at what we can control from now on.” Photograph: Inpho

 

Stephen O’Donnell is struggling to shake off the thigh strain he sustained up in Dundalk’s win last week over Shamrock Rovers but with so many other players sidelined, Stephen Kenny will wait to see how the midfielder is in the run up to Saturday evening’s kick-off at the Showgrounds (kick-off 7.45).

The champions are again without Chris Shields, Dave McMillan, Gary Rogers, Shane Grimes and Sean Hoare for the game but Pat McEleney is set to start despite having limped out of the Oriel Park season opener late on.

If O’Donnell passes his fitness test then, the visitors may well be unchanged while Sligo are likely to bring in Liam Martin who missed their drubbing in Limerick due to suspension.

“We reviewed the Limerick game and watched it back as a group,” says manager Dave Robertson. “There were individual errors for goals and we didn’t perform to a level that we needed. You can’t just write off a 5-1 defeat but what you can do is look at what we can control from now on.”

They will require quite an improvement on last week to control things against the champions but Robertson will point to their surprise 3-0 win at Oriel late last year as evidence that his players can pull something special out of the bag.

In the first division, Cobh travel to Longford town (kick-off 7.30).

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.