Dundalk's Stephen Kenny named Manager of the Year

Lilywhites manager has overseen a remarkable European campaign and league win

Emmet Malone

Dundalk manager Stephen Kenny has been named the Philips Manager of the Year for 2016. Photo: Inpho

Dundalk manager Stephen Kenny has been named the Philips Manager of the Year for 2016. Photo: Inpho

 

Stephen Kenny has become just the third League of Ireland manager in the event’s 35 year history to win the Philips sponsored Manager of the Year award.

The 45 year-old Dubliner, who is currently in Israel with Dundalk who face Maccabi Tel Aviv in their final Europa League group game tomorrow night, was named as winner ahead of the likes of Joe Schmidt, Pat Lam and Jim Gavin as well as coaches who had enjoyed significant successes in 2016 from horse racing, basketball and Olympic rowing amongst others.

Kenny, whose wife Siobhán and daughter Caoimhe picked up the award on his behalf, said that he had not even considered taking the top prize a possibility at the start of the year and that he had been honoured to have been named as a joint monthly winner (with Gavin) for October.

He said, however, that he was “hugely hounoured,” to win the overall prize and to join a list of previous winners that includes the likes of Jack Charlton, Brian Kerr and Giovanni Trapattoni from football, Jim McLaughlin and Paul Doolin from the League of Ireland and some of the most successful other managers from across other irish sports over the last three and a half decades of Irish sport including Brian Cody, Sean Boylan and Declan Kidney.  

The Dubliner led Dundalk to a third straight league title in 2016 with the club also embarking on the longest European run of any Irish club in history, a run that could be extended into next year if the club can get a result in Israel.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.