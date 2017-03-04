Dundalk inflict Sligo’s second thrashing in two games

Sligo Rovers 0 Dundalk 4

Dundalk eased to another three points at the Showgrounds with a comfortable 4-0 win over under-pressure Sligo Rovers.

Patrick McEleney was outstanding, opening the scoring and them helping Dundalk power home with further goals from Michael Duffy, Ciaran Kilduff and substitute Tommy Stewart.

Stephen Kenny’s side took just 12 minutes to beat debutant keeper Shaun Patton, who came in for the injured Micheal Schlingermann.

McEleney left the Donegal native stranded as he curled a free-kick from the edge of the box into the side of the net, after Craig Roddan had fouled Robbie Benson at the edge of the box.

McEleney was involved with the second on 35 minutes. His ball over the top found Duffy in space, with the winger doing well to stay onside.

One-on-one with Patton, he kept his composure to give the keeper no chance, and leave Stephen Kenny’s side in cruise control.

Kenyan striker Jonah Ayunga was handed a first start, and looked Rovers’ only real threat, but their hopes of getting anything fell apart when he was harshly sent-off for picking up two second half yellow cards.

Kilduff secured the win with the third from a close-range header on 76 minutes, before Stewart put the icing on the cake with the fourth after a superb piece of skill from Duffy.

Sligo Rovers: Patton, Adebayo-Rowling, Leahy, Callan-McFadden, Donelon, Roddan, Russell, Kearns (Sadlier 62), Martin, Cretaro (Stevens 77), Ayunga.

Dundalk: Sava, Gannon, Gartland, Barrett, Vemmelund, Duffy (Kinsella 84), Mountney (McGrath 71), Clifford, McEleney, Benson, Kilduff (Stewart 82).

Referee: B Connolly.