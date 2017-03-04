Dundalk inflict Sligo’s second thrashing in two games

Goals from McEleney, Duffy, Kilduff and Stewart gave the champions deserved win

Dundalk’s Ciarán Kilduff celebrates scoring his side’s third goal in their Airtricity League win over Sligo. Photo: James Crombie/Inpho

Dundalk’s Ciarán Kilduff celebrates scoring his side’s third goal in their Airtricity League win over Sligo. Photo: James Crombie/Inpho

 

Sligo Rovers 0 Dundalk 4

Dundalk eased to another three points at the Showgrounds with a comfortable 4-0 win over under-pressure Sligo Rovers.

Patrick McEleney was outstanding, opening the scoring and them helping Dundalk power home with further goals from Michael Duffy, Ciaran Kilduff and substitute Tommy Stewart.

Stephen Kenny’s side took just 12 minutes to beat debutant keeper Shaun Patton, who came in for the injured Micheal Schlingermann.

McEleney left the Donegal native stranded as he curled a free-kick from the edge of the box into the side of the net, after Craig Roddan had fouled Robbie Benson at the edge of the box.

McEleney was involved with the second on 35 minutes. His ball over the top found Duffy in space, with the winger doing well to stay onside.

One-on-one with Patton, he kept his composure to give the keeper no chance, and leave Stephen Kenny’s side in cruise control.

Kenyan striker Jonah Ayunga was handed a first start, and looked Rovers’ only real threat, but their hopes of getting anything fell apart when he was harshly sent-off for picking up two second half yellow cards.

Kilduff secured the win with the third from a close-range header on 76 minutes, before Stewart put the icing on the cake with the fourth after a superb piece of skill from Duffy.

Sligo Rovers: Patton, Adebayo-Rowling, Leahy, Callan-McFadden, Donelon, Roddan, Russell, Kearns (Sadlier 62), Martin, Cretaro (Stevens 77), Ayunga.

Dundalk: Sava, Gannon, Gartland, Barrett, Vemmelund, Duffy (Kinsella 84), Mountney (McGrath 71), Clifford, McEleney, Benson, Kilduff (Stewart 82).

Referee: B Connolly.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.