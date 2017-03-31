Dundalk get back to winning ways in Louth derby

David McMillan and Michael Duffy put home side in control before Drogheda fightback

Dundalk’s Jamie McGrath collides with Gavin Brennan of Drogheda. Photo: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Dundalk 3 Drogheda United 1

Dundalk got back to winning ways with a 3-1 victory over neighbours Drogheda United in the first Louth derby of the 2017 campaign.

Goals from David McMillan and Michael Duffy put Stephen Kenny’s men into a commanding 2-0 lead after just 26 minutes.

Drogheda fans would have been fearing a repeat of their last visit to Oriel Park when the Lilywhites hit six without reply in 2015 but those fears were allayed when Marc Griffin punished Gary Rogers for an error to haul Pete Mahon’s side back into the game before the break.

However, the Boynesiders saw their hopes go up in smoke when Ciaran McGuigan was dismissed in the 72nd minute and Brian Gartland stabbed home from the resulting free-kick to secure the win.

DUNDALK: Rogers; Gannon (Barrett 50), Gartland, Vemmelund, Massey; Shields (Hoare 85), Clifford; McGrath, Stewart, Duffy; McMillan (Kinsella 86).

DROGHEDA UNITED: McGuinness; Deasy, McGuigan, Gallagher, Dunne; Purdy, Thornton (McEvoy 77); McCaffrey, S Brennan (Hyland 60), G Brennan; Griffin (Elliott 66).

Referee: Ben Connolly.

Attendance: 3,015.

