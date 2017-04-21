Dundalk get back to winning ways at the expense of Bohs

Champions came in off the back of a defeat to Bray but Michael Duffy saw them home

Dundalk’s Jamie McGrath is tackled by Paddy Kavanagh of Bohemians. Photo: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Dundalk’s Jamie McGrath is tackled by Paddy Kavanagh of Bohemians. Photo: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

 

Dundalk 2 Bohemians 0

Michael Duffy was the star of the show as Dundalk returned to winning ways with a 2-0 win over Bohemians at Oriel Park.

After losing to Bray Wanderers last week, an early goal is exactly what Stephen Kenny would have ordered and it arrived in the ninth minute.

Patrick McEleney did well to get on the end of a slightly overhit Duffy pass and his cross from the right picked out David McMillan who made no mistake with a close-range header.

The champions went in search of a second and Shane Supple raced from his line to smother a Duffy effort before Lorcan Fitzgerald did enough to stop the former Celtic winger from slamming home after Supple did well to push away a Dane Massey drive.

The Gypsies created their only opening of the half in the 34th minute when Jamie Doyle escaped the attentions of Brian Gartland to guide a left-footed half-volley towards goal but Gary Rogers got down to gather.

Supple was busy again just 90 seconds after the restart, throwing himself to his right to beat away Stephen O’Donnell’s fierce left-footed drive.

Things became scrappy after that with the home crowd becoming anxious but Duffy settled them down when he collected a pass from substitute Steven Kinsella and rifled home a daisy cutter from 25 yards that flew inside Supple’s near post.

Keith Long’s side had a Kaleem Simon goal disallowed in stoppage time but they never looked like retrieving the situation and now sit just two points above the drop zone.

DUNDALK: Rogers; Vemmelund, Gartland, Hoare, Massey; Shields, O’Donnell (Clifford 74); Duffy, McEleney (Stewart 86), McGrath (Kinsella 65); McMillan.

BOHEMIANS: Supple; Pender, Cornwall, Byrne, Fitzgerald; Kavanagh, Brennan, Morris, Sule (Ward 83), Simon; Doyle (Casey 69).

Referee: Paul McLaughlin.

Attendance: 2,848.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.