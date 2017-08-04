Dundalk compound Limerick misery with easy win

After the vistors bus broke down on the way to the ground, things didn’t get much better
Dundalk’s Patrick McEleney netted in their win over Limerick. Photo: Oisin Keniry/Inpho

Dundalk 3 Limerick 0

Patrick McEleney scored yet another cracker as Dundalk cruised to victory against Limerick at Oriel Park.

Upended by David O’Connor on the edge of the box, McEleney dusted himself down to arrow a stunning 20-yard free-kick past Brendan Clarke to set Dundalk on their way after 32 minutes.

One point from their previous nine meant that Limerick arrived in Louth sitting just five points above the drop zone and their plans weren’t helped by their team bus breaking down on their way to the venue.

There was very little to get excited about before McEleney’s goal. The best opening came in the 12th minute when Robbie Benson fired a half volley off the mark.

McEleney had the Dundalk support on their feet in the 32nd minute and the champions opened up in the second-half, putting Neil McDonald’s side to the sword with two goals in the space of three minutes.

Brian Gartland made it 2-0, eight minutes after the restart, when he nodded a Michael Duffy free past the Limerick ‘keeper and Robbie Benson then diverted another Gartland header past Clarke from close range to seal the win for Stephen Kenny’s men.

DUNDALK: Rogers; Gannon, Gartland, Hoare, Vemmelund; Shields, Benson (O’Donnell 68); Connolly, McEleney (Mountney 84), Duffy; McMillan (McGrath 76).

LIMERICK: B Clarke; Cotter (Kenny 66), Whitehead, Crowe, O’Connor; D Clarke, Lynch, Dunne, Cameron (Hery 64); Ogbene, Tosi (O’Flynn 83).

Referee: Derek Tomney.

