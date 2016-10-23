Dundalk clinch third title in a row

Dundalk 2 Bohemians 1

After all the talk about the quality of their open play, Dundalk wrapped up their third straight championship in slightly more traditional fashion with two headed goals by their big centre backs from set pieces delivering the win they required .

To the packed house at Oriel Park, it could scarcely have mattered less; they had come for a party and, after a bit of a scare, they got just that.

Most, in any case, have seen more than enough of this side to know what they can do to a visiting team when playing to their potential. Here, they staggered slightly between their higher gears, dominating in terms of passing and possession but struggling to create clearcut chances. Even when they did, they rarely did enough to seriously stretch Shane Supple in the Bohemians goal.

The goalkeeper was in fine form but then the Dubliners generally declined to play ball in the sense their hosts might have intended it. They were, the feeling generally was, gifted the Mark Quigley penalty that got them back level 30 minutes in but they scrapped sufficiently over the 90 to ensure this was a contest as well an occasion.

That said, there was never any disputing which was the better side. Dundalk might have taken a while to settle but they then dominated the best part of the first half so comprehensively that it seemed the crowd might as well just get on with the party and let the players supply the goals required in their own good time.

As it happened, the first came almost as soon as things settled with chances for David McMillan and Ronan Finn followed quickly by a Pat McEleney corner from which Boyle headed home at the far post. Others, several of them, seemed certain to follow at that early stage.

Instead, Bohemians got their spot kick, for a late challenge by Finn on Keith Buckley that few inside the ground had even spotted; everyone shifted slightly back towards the edge of their seats and Stephen Kenny’s men set about chasing things once again.

Through most of what followed it seemed only a matter of time until they scored with Dane Massey, Finn, McEleney, inevitably, Daryl Horgan, tearing their opponents apart at times. In and around the area, though, the finishing was uncharacteristically poor for the most part; at least, that is, until Finn’s long free from half-way in the 63rd minute was turned by Massey to the far post where Gartland made sure he was the one to make first contact.

It was, you might say, bundled over the line; a million miles from the way Dundalk have won this 12th title.

Dundalk: Rogers; Keane, Gartland, Boyle, Masssey; Finn, Shields; Mountney (Benson, 55 mins), McEleney (Meenan, 71 mins), Horgan; McMillan (Kilduff, (81 mins).

Bohemians: Supple; Pender, Prendergast, D Byrne, Fitzgerald; Buckley, Lopes; O’Halloran (O’Halloran, 71 mins), Quigley (Casey, 83 mins), Kavanagh; K Byrne

Referee: N Doyle (Dublin).