Dundalk battle hard to stay in touching distance of Cork

Finn Harps 0 Dundalk 2

Striker David McMillan stole the show as Dundalk made sure they didn’t lose any further ground on leaders Cork City by notching up a comfortable win over a battling Finn Harps at Finn Park.

With Cork recording an eighth win on the trot, this win ensured the champions stay in second, six points adrift of the Leesiders.

McMullan struck either side of the break and also hit the woodwork twice.

Dundalk soon took control of the game in the opening quarter, enjoying plenty of possession, but the only chance of note was a Michael Duffy shot capably saved by Ciaran Gallagher.

The visitors almost took the lead on 26 minutes when a David McMillan effort smacked off the upright in an increasingly physical encounter on the notoriously heavy Finn Park surface.

The Lilywhites broke the deadlock on 34 minutes when Niclas Vemmelund floated in a great ball for McMillan to latch onto with a deft touch before firing past Ciaran Gallagher.

McMillan then headed against the bar as he met a Dean Massey free six minutes after the re-start.

In-form McMillan pounced from close range on 54 minutes to make it 2-0 with his fourth goal of the season as he ran deep into the box to connect with a Conor Clifford cross.

Dundalk could have added more with Thomas Stewart, Duffy and Clifford all going close.

FINN HARPS: Gallagher; McNulty, Cantwell, Coll, Harkin; Boyle, Bonner, Molloy, McAleer; McCourt Houston. Subs: Dsane for McCourt (67 mins), Funston for Molloy (76 mins), Banda for Bonner (82 mins).

DUNDALK: Rogers; Vemmelund, Gartland, Hoare, Massey; Shields; McGrath, Clifford, Stewart, Duffy; McMillan. Subs: O’Donnell for Shields (85 mins), Mountney for Stewart (87 mins), Kilduff for McMillan (89 mns).

Referee: Paul Tuite (Dublin).