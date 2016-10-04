Dundalk back in FAI Cup final after replay victory over Derry City

Derry City 1 Dundalk 2



The 2016 FAI Cup final will be a repeat of last season’s showpiece as Dundalk finally overcame a hard-working Derry City in a thriller at the Brandywell last night.

Stephen Kenny’s side were forced to battle throughout the 90 minutes as the home side’s endeavour and tenacity fell short on the night.

Derry will be bitterly disappointed but their hopes of a place in next season’s Europa League remain on track, a target which had been identified at the start of the season.

Dundalk made five changes from the team which started last Sunday’s game with experienced defenders, Sean Gannon and Brian Gartland on from the start.

Midfielders Darren Meenan, Ronan Finn and Robbie Benson were also included from the first whistle with Derry boss, Kenny Shiels, opting for three changes Harry Monaghan, Ben Doherty and Ronan Curtis all in the starting XI.

And winger Curtis, who netted that 84th minute equaliser at Oriel Park, broke the deadlock after just three minutes.

Monaghan outmuscled Dundalk centre-back, Patrick Barrett and when the ball broke to Barry McNamee, his cross into the six yards area was driven home by Curtis.

But Dundalk soon settled and a slick move in the ninth minute could have seen them level but John Mountney fired over after good work by Chris Shields and Gannon.

Gartland got his head to a Mountney corner in the 13th minute but failed to hit the target. But having enjoyed lengthy spells of possession, Dundalk were rewarded for their efforts when awarded a penalty in the 36th minute.

Derry centre-back, Niclas Vemmelund, appeared to impede Robbie Benson inside the danger area and referee, Dave McKeon, immediately pointed to the spot and in-form Ciaran Kilduff duly converted.

Derry fought back and McEneff was unlucky when his powerfully struck free-kick from 35 yards was deflected wide of the target in the 39th minute.

Unfortunate slip

Seconds after the restart Curtis won possession on the right flank but his shot was blocked by the legs of a well-placed Dundalk defender.

Derry continued to press and an unfortunate slip at the vital moment in the 52nd minute hampered Patterson’s effort from 16 yards.

Derry threatened again in the 66th minute when McEneff’s low shot was well saved by Gabriel Sava. But a minute later, Dundalk moved into the driving seat. A cross from Darren Meenan was met by the head of Ronan Finn and he glanced the ball just inside Doherty’s far upright.

Patterson had another goal-bound shot blocked in the 76th minute but Dundalk showed their substantial experience to maintain their lead.



DERRY CITY: G. Doherty; McDermott, Vemmelund, Jarvis; Monaghan (Schubert, 89), McEneff, McCormack, Curtis, B. Doherty (Boyle, 82), McNamee; Patterson.



DUNDALK: Sava; Gannon, Gartland, Barrett, Grimes; Mountney, Shields, Finn; Meenan (Boyle, 74); Benson (Horgan, h/t); Kilduff (McMillan, 63).



Referee: D. McKeon (Dublin).