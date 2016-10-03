Dundalk and Derry FAI Cup semi-final replay confirmed

Dundalk and Derry City’s FAI Cup semi-final replay will take place on October 4th at the Brandywell.

The fixture will kick off at 7.45pm, following Sunday’s 2-2 draw at Oriel Park.

Holders Dundalk had looked on the verge of another final when they took a 2-0 lead into the break but a spirited fight back and a late Ronan Curtis equaliser earned the Candystripes another crack at Stephen Kenny’s side.

The replay adds yet another game to Dundalk’s already clogged fixture list, with Kenny’s side fighting on both domestic and continental fronts.

