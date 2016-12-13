Dundalk and Cork dominate award nominations

Daryl Horgan and Andy Boyle among the Personality of the Year nominees

Emmet Malone

Daryl Horgan: has been nominated for the SSE/Airtricity/Soccer Writers Association Personality of the Year award. Photograph: Dov Halickman/Inpho

Daryl Horgan: has been nominated for the SSE/Airtricity/Soccer Writers Association Personality of the Year award. Photograph: Dov Halickman/Inpho

 

Dundalk and Cork City once again dominate the shortlists for the SSE Airticity/Soccer Writers’ Association of Ireland Awards. Both managers and a handful of their players have been nominated for the Personality and Goalkeeper of the Year awards.

Daryl Horgan and Andy Boyle are both included on the six-strong shortlist for the main award while Stephen Kenny is also in contention for a prize he won two years ago. Dundalk midfielder Chris Shields along with Cork City boss John Caulfield and striker Sean Maguire completing the list.

Gary Rogers, meanwhile, makes the goalkeeper list along with Mark McNulty of Cork City and Derry City’s Ger Doherty. The winners will be announced on Friday, January 13th.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.