Dundalk and Cork dominate award nominations

Dundalk and Cork City once again dominate the shortlists for the SSE Airticity/Soccer Writers’ Association of Ireland Awards. Both managers and a handful of their players have been nominated for the Personality and Goalkeeper of the Year awards.

Daryl Horgan and Andy Boyle are both included on the six-strong shortlist for the main award while Stephen Kenny is also in contention for a prize he won two years ago. Dundalk midfielder Chris Shields along with Cork City boss John Caulfield and striker Sean Maguire completing the list.

Gary Rogers, meanwhile, makes the goalkeeper list along with Mark McNulty of Cork City and Derry City’s Ger Doherty. The winners will be announced on Friday, January 13th.