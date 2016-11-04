Drogheda complete incredible turnaround to secure promotion

Drogheda United 3 Wexford Youths 0 (aggregate: 3-2)

Drogheda United are back in the Premier Division as Pete Mahon’s side secured a 3-0 win on Friday night ensured completed a 3-2 aggregate win over Wexford Youths.

The visitors made the brighter start to the game when Danny Furlong was played through and fired just over. The striker, causing the Drogheda defence no end of trouble, almost scored on 15 minutes when Paul Murphy provided the assist and his low header was cleared off the line by Luke Gallagher.

Drogheda were slow to start but on 26 minutes Graham Doyle produced a fantastic double save to deny Richie Purdy and Adam Wixted with a follow-up. Drogheda then had a header cleared off the line, but a minute into injury time and Marc Griffin rolled a corner to Sean Brennan who beat his man and curled a sublime shot into the top corner.

Luke Gallagher hit a 40-yard drive right after the re-start which Doyle acrobatically saved and then minutes later he made a save from Griffin who was clean through. But just on the hour mark the hosts whipped a corner into the box which Kevin Farragher headed home from 12-yards out.

Youths proved dangerous on the counter attack however, Furlong in particular had several shots while Gary Delaney forced a great reaction save from the Boynesiders keeper.

With 10 minutes to go the hosts were awarded a penalty as Griffin was fouled in the Wexford box and up stepped Sean Thornton to slot the spot kick home.

However there was late drama as Youths had the ball in the net and referee Graham Kelly awarded the goal before being over ruled by his linesman as there was a clear foul on the Drogheda keeper.

Drogheda United: McGuinness, Deasy, Gallagher, Buckley (Farragher 20), Dunne, Hyland, Brennan (Thornton 54), Purdy McCaffrey, Griffin, Wixted (Ashe 90).

ADVERTISEMENT

Subs Not Used: Dunican, Doyle, McKeown, Donnelly.

Wexford Youths: Doyle, McCabe, Delaney, Grace, Furlong, Keenan, Bonner, Whittle (Dempsey 86), Murphy, O’Connor, Kenny (Dunne 86).

Subs Not Used: Friel, Porter, Quinlan, George, Chambers.

Referee: Graham Kelly (Cork).