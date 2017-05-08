Derry City’s Ger Doherty keeps Galway United at bay

Galway United 0 Derry City 0

Derry City goalkeeper Ger Doherty gave a stunning display as his side escaped from Eamonn Deacy Park with a draw.

Kevin Devaney and Padraic Cunningham had two great chances to secure all three points for the hosts in the second-half but they were thwarted by the Derry City goalkeeper.

Doherty could have been sent-off early on but referee Robert Hennessy gave him the benefit of the doubt, and Derry survived in front of 723 on a warm summer’s evening.

The original fixture was called off in March due to the sudden passing of Derry City captain Ryan McBride. Since then Derry have lost against Bray Wanderers, Cork City and Finn Harps, with draws against Sligo Rovers and St Patrick’s Athletic.

But last Friday they won their first league game since March 18th, beating Bohemians 2-0, and they held on for a draw here.

Derry could have been down to ten men after five minutes when Doherty palmed away a Cunningham shot outside of his penalty area, but referee Robert Hennessy only brandished a yellow card.

Both sides had opportunities with Ronan Curtis and Barry McNamee going close for the visitors. Ronan Murray provided some brilliant through balls for Gary Shanahan and Cunningham, but to no avail.

It was 0-0 at half-time and despite being well behind in the possession and territory stakes, Galway United were still well in it.

They struggled all season but after their 2-0 EA Sports Cup win over Derry, they drew away to Limerick and Drogheda United in the league.

Galway’s win against reigning champions Dundalk - Shane Keegan’s first league success - was a huge boost, and they also qualified for the EA Sports Cup semi-final.

But despite chances for Devaney and Cunningham in the second-half Galway had to settle for another home draw.

Galway United: Winn; Horgan, Grace, Folan, Ludden; Shanahan, Holohan (Byrne, 93), Cawley, Devaney; Cunningham, Murray.

Derry City: G Doherty; McDermott, Barry, Jarvis, B Doherty; Daniels (Schubert, 77), Monaghan, McEneff (Holden, 83), Curtis; McNamee, Boyle (Low, 67).

Referee: Robert Hennessy (Limerick).