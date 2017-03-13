Derry City come from behind to topple champions Dundalk

Derry City 3 Dundalk 1

Derry City finally ended their poor run of results against Dundalk on Monday, the Candystripes recording a superb win over the champions in the newlook Maginn Park in Buncrana.

On a night when the lights remained powerful, the Oriel Park side will point to a nervous performance by keeper Gabriel Sava, who, it must be said, could and should have dealt with Derry’s three goals.

While the attendance of 1,600 welcomed Derry’s first win over Stephen Kenny’s men since April 2013 the match overall was certainly not a classic.

However, Kenny Sheils’ charges will not be concerned with that statistic as Derry remain undefeated in their opening three games with fixtures against Drogheda and Limerick to be played at Maginn Park next Friday and Tuesday respectively.

Derry’s Harry Monaghan was first to threaten during the early stages but his low shot screamed wide of Sava’s post.

But it was Dundalk who made that vital early breakthrough following a corner in the 16th minute.

A superb delivery by John Mountney found Dane Massey who had ghosted in at the back post to accurately glance the ball home, low into the corner of Ger Doherty’s net.

Refusing to let Derry settle when in possession, Dundalk looked comfortable in midfield, the hosts struggling at times to get a grip.

That said the Candystripes were presented with a superb chance to level matters in the 32nd minute when Barry McNamee broke from midfield having beaten the offside trap.

However, the midfielder appeared to dither when on the ball and centre-back Paddy Barrett did well to race across and make a tackle, the ball diverted over for a corner.

Despite Dundalk’s superiority, Derry clawed their way back into the game on the stroke of half-time when they grabbed a superb equaliser.

ADVERTISEMENT

Having won possession on the left busy striker Nathan Boyle out-muscled Graham Gartland and as he weaved his way forward to make the necessary room for his low shot and he beat Sava with a low effort with which the keeper could have done better.

Following the change of ends Ciaran Kilduff really close when heading a superb Patrick McEleney cross wide of the target as Dundalk attempted to put their half-time lapse behind them.

Indeed, Derry moved up a gear following their first half showing and they stunned Dundalk for a second time in the 69th minute.

A long range shot from Aaron McEneff was parried by Sava, the ball falling perfectly into the path of the advancing Barry McNamee who took full advantage from close quarters giving Sava no chance.

Now content to sit back and hit on the break, Derry went close again when Sava parried a powerful Boyle effort at the expense of a corner in the 83rd minute.

One minute later Derry put the match to bed much to the delight of the home crowd.

A Nicky Low corner was again not dealt with by Sava and man of the match Ryan McBride pounced to glance the ball home and record a superb victory for Derry

Derry City: Doherty; Whiteside, McBride, Barry, Jarvis; Monaghan (Daniels, 90), Low, McEneff, Curtis; McNamee; Boyle (Kennedy, 90).

Dundalk: Sava; Gannon, Gartland, Barrett, Massey; Mountney (Kinsella, 78), Benson, Clifford, Duffy (McMillan, 75); McEleney; Kilduff (Stewart, 59)

Referee: Paul McLaughlin (Donegal).