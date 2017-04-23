Declan McIntyre ends spell in charge of Sligo with Derry City draw

Sligo Rovers 1 Derry City 1

Interim manager Declan McIntyre signed off his term in charge of Sligo Rovers with an entertaining draw with Derry at the Showgrounds on Saturday night.

Newly-appointed boss Gerard Lyttle watched from the stands as his new side made it four games unbeaten at home.

Top-scorer Kieran Sadlier smashed home the opener on 30 minutes with his fifth goal of the season.

Craig Roddan’s cross was won in the air by Kyle Callan-McFadden, and Derry only half-cleared enabling Sadlier to volley home spectacularly from inside the area.

But the lead lasted just five minutes, as Conor McDermott raided down the right, and his cross into the area was directed into his own net by centre-back Callan-McFadden.

Rovers reshuffled their pack at the break, with full-back Regan Donelon replacing Chris and the impressive Gary Boylan pushing into midfield.

Raff Cretaro came on as well, but it was Jonah Ayunga that went close when he glanced his header wide from Sadlier’s cross.

Sadlier himself then fizzed an excellent effort just wide of the post, before Derry boss Kenny Shiels called upon Barry McNamee and newcomer Cathal Farren from the bench.

Farren had a chance to win it, but could not keep his shot down at the edge of the box with five minutes left.

SLIGO: Schlingermann, Adebayo-Rowling, Callan-McFadden, Leahy, Boylan, Roddan, Kearns (Cretaro 57), Martin, Kenny (Donelon HT), Sadlier, Ayunga.

DERRY: G Doherty, McDermott, Barry, Jarvis, B Doherty, Low, Monaghan, Schubert (McNamee 63), Curtis (Farren 79), Boyle, Timlin (Kennedy 85).

Referee: R Rogers.