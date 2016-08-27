David McMillan helps Dundalk return to winning ways

Wexford 0 Dundalk 1

David McMillan scored the only goal of the game as Dundalk got back to winning ways domestically at Ferrycarrig Park to move four points clear at the top of the Premier Division table.

Having lost their previous two league encounters, Stephen Kenny’s champions had to work hard for their victory, though, as Youths finished with ten men.

Central defender Brian Gartland returned after a six-week lay-off with a broken wrist in one of five changes to the Dundalk line-up from their Champions League exit to Legia Warsaw on Tuesday night.

Though Youths, with four changes themselves from their FAI Cup defeat of Sligo Rovers last week, started positively, with Jonny Bonney and Shane Dunne narrowly off target from distance. Good fortune Dundalk settled down to dominate much of the first half.

The champions deservedly went in ahead at the interval thanks to their match-winning goal which came after 38 minutes – helped by a slice of initial good fortune.

Dunne’s attempted pass near the halfway line ricocheted off Dundalk winger John Mountney to give McMillan a run on goal.

And the in-form striker had the pace to hold off the backtracking Conor O’Keeffe before drilling his shot past Graham Doyle to the net for his 13th league goal of the campaign and 18th of the season.

Dundalk remained in command into the second half with Robbie Benson forcing a save from Doyle with a powerfully struck free kick on 59 minutes before Wexford were reduced to ten men a minute later.

Youths’ midfielder Peter Higgins, booked in the first half, was shown a second yellow card following a foul on the visitors’ Sean Gannon.