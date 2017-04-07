Cork show no sign of stopping as they break wins record

Buckley’s goal in the 35th minute proved to be the dam-breaker for John Caulfield’s side

Cork’s Sean Maguire celebrates scoring the third goal of the game with Stephen Dooley, Geared Morrissey and Kevin O’Connor. Photo: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Cork’s Sean Maguire celebrates scoring the third goal of the game with Stephen Dooley, Geared Morrissey and Kevin O’Connor. Photo: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

 

Cork City 3 Derry City 0

In the end, it was straightforward for Cork City as they equalled the all-time league record for consecutive wins from the start of a season at Turner’s Cross, but they were forced to be patient in seeing off Derry City.

Garry Buckley’s goal in the 35th minute proved to be the dam-breaker for John Caulfield’s side, but prior to that their play had been uncharacteristically sluggish while the Candystripes suggested that they were more likely to open the scoring.

Prior the opener, Nicky Low, Nathan Boyle and Aaron McEneff had all called Cork City goalkeeper Mark McNulty into action, with Seán Maguire’s early chance, well dealt with by Derry netminder Gerard Doherty, the only action at the other end.

Just before the half-hour, though, Cork upped things a notch as Kevin O’Connor’s curling free kick required a good save from Doherty to prevent the ball from going into the top corner and six minutes later the Rebel Army were in front.

Buckley was the scorer, netting from close range, but Stephen Dooley was the architect, doing great work on the left before producing a good low ball across, and they held that lead until half-time.

Ten minutes into the second half, the lead was doubled. From inside his own half, Gearoid Morrissey’s ball perfectly split the Derry defence, allowing Karl Sheppard to run clear and slot past Doherty.

After Mikhail Kennedy almost seized on a McNulty slip, Cork got their third, with Seán Maguire making it nine goals from nine games this season as he punished slack defending to fire home and make the points safe.

McEneff rattled the Cork crossbar late on – McNulty – got a vital touch, but Cork were never going to be shaken. They equalled the record held by themselves (1998-99) and Sligo Rovers (2013), with a chance to break it away to Bohemians next week.

CORK CITY: McNulty; Keohane, Bennett, Delaney, O’Connor; McCormack, Morrissey (Ellis 81), Sheppard (Beattie 76), Buckley, Dooley (Griffin 84), Maguire.

DERRY CITY: Doherty; Shubert (Timlin 61), McDermott, Barry, Jarvis; McEneff, Low; Boyle (Daniels 61), Monaghan, Curtis; Kennedy.

Referee: R Harvey (Dublin).

Attendance: 5,275.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.